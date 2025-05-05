Starbucks Reserve Just Announced An Ube Espresso Martini – Plus 2 New Items For Summer

There's a whole slew of new menu items hitting Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle starting May 6 – and one of them just happens to be a tasty new take on the espresso martini! Highlighting seasonal flavors like ube (big yum!) and chai, the two new beverages are not to be missed. Plus, there's a new savory snack breakfast fiends are going to adore.

Here's everything you can order from the Starbucks Reserve summer menu!

Starbucks NEW! Ube Espresso Martini Inspired by the Iced Ube Coconut Latte that hit Starbucks Reserve menus this spring, the all-new Ube Espresso Martini is topped with the most delicious ube-flavored cold foam. The drink itself mixes Starbucks Reserve espresso, Kalak vodka, cream, and white mocha sauce for added sweetness. Since it's crafted with fresh espresso, you'll get a more coffee-forward sip than other martinis that just use coffee liqueur.

Starbucks NEW! Masala Chai Latte This subdued sip is still mighty impressive. Using Assam Chai, it delivers strong notes of ginger, cardamom, and black pepper for a balanced feel. You can order this one hot or iced from Starbucks Reserve locations, plus Starbucks notes it pairs well with a sweet treat – which we're always here for.

Starbucks NEW! Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup The next new item on the Starbucks Reserve summer menu is simply savory and makes a great option for breakfast or even a mid-day snack. With a cripsy hashbrown base, egg, some Parmigiano Reggiano, spinach, and fresh herbs, the Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups highlight a wonderful texture, which you can also order with freshly-sliced prosciutto. Yum! All three new items on the Starbucks Reserve summer menu will be available alongside items like the Iced Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, Butterfly Tea Spritz, and Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto that hit Reserve locations in the spring.

