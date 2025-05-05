Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

We need a taste ASAP.

Starbucks Reserve Just Announced An Ube Espresso Martini – Plus 2 New Items For Summer

Starbucks Reserve Summer Menu 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 05, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

There's a whole slew of new menu items hitting Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle starting May 6 – and one of them just happens to be a tasty new take on the espresso martini! Highlighting seasonal flavors like ube (big yum!) and chai, the two new beverages are not to be missed. Plus, there's a new savory snack breakfast fiends are going to adore.

Here's everything you can order from the Starbucks Reserve summer menu!

\u200bStarbucks Reserve Ube Espresso Martini

Starbucks

NEW! Ube Espresso Martini

Inspired by the Iced Ube Coconut Latte that hit Starbucks Reserve menus this spring, the all-new Ube Espresso Martini is topped with the most delicious ube-flavored cold foam. The drink itself mixes Starbucks Reserve espresso, Kalak vodka, cream, and white mocha sauce for added sweetness. Since it's crafted with fresh espresso, you'll get a more coffee-forward sip than other martinis that just use coffee liqueur.

\u200bStarbucks Reserve Masala Chai Latte

Starbucks

NEW! Masala Chai Latte

This subdued sip is still mighty impressive. Using Assam Chai, it delivers strong notes of ginger, cardamom, and black pepper for a balanced feel. You can order this one hot or iced from Starbucks Reserve locations, plus Starbucks notes it pairs well with a sweet treat – which we're always here for.

\u200bStarbucks Reserve Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup

Starbucks

NEW! Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup

The next new item on the Starbucks Reserve summer menu is simply savory and makes a great option for breakfast or even a mid-day snack. With a cripsy hashbrown base, egg, some Parmigiano Reggiano, spinach, and fresh herbs, the Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups highlight a wonderful texture, which you can also order with freshly-sliced prosciutto. Yum!

All three new items on the Starbucks Reserve summer menu will be available alongside items like the Iced Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, Butterfly Tea Spritz, and Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto that hit Reserve locations in the spring.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news!

starbucksstarbucks menucoffeefood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

When Hope Calls season 2 cast
Entertainment

Your Official 'When Hope Calls' Season Finale Guide

netflix shows may 2025
Entertainment

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month

the summer i turned pretty books
Entertainment

See The New 'We'll Always Have Summer' Book Cover Before 'TSITP' Season 3 Premieres

Summer Matching Sets
Style Trends & Inspo

9 “Super Chic” Summer Matching Sets Perfect For Vacation Outfits

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit