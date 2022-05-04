Upgrade Your Happy Hour With These Summer Margarita Ideas
If you love a good margarita idea, you're not alone. It's a solid option for any cocktail hour, and with all of the colors, additions, and salt rims to pick from, there's something for everyone! Whether you're looking for a new easy recipe or for a canned marg to take on your summer picnics, keep scrolling for some marg inspo to celebrate Margarita Monday any day of the week.
Canned Margaritas
Cutwater Lime Margarita ($13 for 4 Cans)
Lime is a classic margarita flavor, and this drink will make you feel like it's summer all year long. The tequila has agave nectar for a sweet contrast to the bite of the drink and the citrus flavors.
Thomas Ashbourne's The Margalicious Margarita ($60 for 8 Cans)
This gluten-free and kosher margarita, created by Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, and Vanessa Hudgens, is a great option for everyone. In addition to the fact that the brand is female-owned, Benson loves the flavors. "I can't even drink a can because it's gone by the time I go to the fridge to get one."
"I mean getting cocktails with other women is like my favorite thing," Hudgens says. "It's the thing that I always look forward to the most so why not put on our business hats together."
"This drink is a very social drink," says Dawson. "We are women who really love our friends, our families, and getting together and making beautiful memories."
Sounds like the perfect drink to us!
Five Drinks Co. Canned Margarita ($12 for 4 Cans)
One of our all-time favorite canned margaritas, this drink features hibiscus that's steeped for 24 hours and agave nectar that's infused with habanero peppers (!!). This is a great option for anyone looking for sweet, spicy, and tangy, all in one.
TRULY Hard Seltzer Classic Lime Margarita ($12 for 6 Cans)
Get your marg fix with a little extra fizz thanks to this bubbly (and gluten-free) drink. The key to the yummy flavor is the trio of lime juice, agave, and sea salt.
Unique Margarita Recipes
Galactic Margarita Recipe
If there's any tried-and-true way to give something an upgrade, just add glitter. This margarita uses blue and purple sanding sugars for the rim and a bit of blue curacao for some extra color. We'll take two, please. (via Brit + Co)
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Spicy Pineapple Habanero Margaritas
The best thing about this recipe (aside from the fact that it uses pineapples — YUM!) is that it you only need five ingredients and nine minutes. Talk about a win-win. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Image via Salt & Lavender
Black Cherry Margarita Recipe
When you think about margaritas, you're probably thinking of bright and airy colors that match that "lounging by the pool" vibe we're always striving for. This recipe uses black cherry juice to switch that up for a different kind of marg that still tastes amazing. (via Salt & Lavender)
Avocado Margaritas
It's safe to assume that we're always eating avocados, which means that this drink is exactly the kind of margarita upgrade we're looking for. Orange zest, cilantro, and lime wedges are just the salt rim on top. (via Brit + Co)
Swaps For Your Margarita
Limes For Oranges
Oranges still have that same citrus tartness that we already love in a margarita but it'll add some extra sweetness. You can swap entirely or just leave the limes in there for a two-in-one flavor!
Salt For Sugar (Or Even Candy)
While salt is the most popular rim for margaritas, you don't have to stick to it forever! Sugar works especially well if you're making an extra-sweet drink, but you can also roll your glass in your favorite crushed up candy.
Tequila For Rum
While tequila is taken from the Blue Agave plant, rum is made from sugar cane. They're both sweet but because rum has some more spice, it adds a great edge to any drink recipe.
Have Your Margarita And Eat It Too
Strawberry Margarita Zipzicles
As if we couldn't love summer margaritas even more than we already do... This popsicle recipe is an easy and delicious way to cool down on a hot day. If you're making some for a party, just make sure you pop them in the freezer early enough. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Margarita Cream Filled Donuts
Not only do these donuts a strawberry margarita pastry cream *and* icing, but it's also topped with a lime glaze. Say no more. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Margarita Pie
If you prefer to eat your marg with a fork, try this creamy pie recipe! It'll take you about an hour to make, which is the perfect amount of time to catch up on your favorite Netflix show. (via Brit + Co)
