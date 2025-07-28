Starbucks’ Raspberry Syrup Is Back On Menus Tomorrow (But Not For Long)

In case you missed it, Starbucks is officially bringing back their discontinued raspberry syrup! The beloved flavor will finally hit cafés tomorrow, and to celebrate, the coffee chain is dropping an all-new drink that embraces its berry notes. If you’re eager to get a taste of Starbucks’ raspberry syrup after all these years, you should definitely be quick – it’s only available for a limited time, and even Starbucks says it won't last long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Starbucks’ raspberry syrup, plus the new raspberry drink that drops tomorrow!

Starbucks Raspberry syrup will be available at Starbucks starting July 29. The flavor has been discontinued since 2023, with many loyal fans lamenting its loss. Luckily, it's back and better than ever – according to Starbucks, this specific launch of raspberry syrup features a "new version" of the iconic flavor made without artificial colors.

Starbucks To celebrate raspberry's return, Starbucks is launching the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew. It starts with vanilla-sweetened cold brew, then is topped with a delicious raspberry cream cold foam that's equal parts tart and sweet. “The notes of raspberry in our cold foam perfectly balances the smooth, cocoa flavors of our cold brew, making it a vibrant, flavorful pairing,” Danielle Paris, who worked in the Starbucks development kitchen for the revamped raspberry flavor, said.



Starbucks The all-new cold brew isn't the only way yo can enjoy Starbucks' raspberry syrup. As long as it's available, you can add it to any beverage you please (just note it may incur an additional charge). The chain suggests trying it in a White Chocolate Mocha, in a Strawberry Acai Refresher, and an Iced Green Tea. I personally can't wait to try it with an Iced Matcha Latte! The most important thing to note about the return of Starbucks' raspberry syrup is that it'll only be available to order for a limited time. Though Starbucks hasn't noted exactly how long it'll stick around, they have used urgent language like "it won't last long" and that it's only around "for now." If you've got a hankering for a raspberry drink from Starbucks, I'd recommend snagging your sip of choice the same day the syrup drops, July 29.

