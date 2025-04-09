9 Discontinued Starbucks Syrups We Wish We Could Still Order

Starbucks fans that have stayed loyal to the chain through thick and thin are no strangers to the heartbreak of saying ‘goodbye’ to certain beloved drinks, food items, and flavors. Over the years, Starbucks has discontinued several syrups, leaving fans yearning for their return (we miss raspberry so badly). In this post, we’re taking a look down nostalgia lane and revisiting some of the most popular Starbucks syrups that were sadly taken off menus!

Scroll on for 9 discontinued Starbucks syrups we miss terribly.

Starbucks 1. Almond Syrup Starbucks’ almond syrup was subtly nutty all while adding sweetness to fan-fave drinks like lattes and hot chocolates! Despite its loyal following, Starbucks discontinued it around 2008, likely due to low demand and a general restructuring of their menu. Many fans still miss it for its unique taste and versatility, though the chain still offers plenty of nutty flavors like hazelnut and pistachio (though the latter is seasonal).

Reddit 2. Raspberry Syrup Gone, but not forgotten! Starbucks’ raspberry syrup was always so tasty in an iced white mocha or in their lemonade bevs. It offered a bright, fruity flavor with a nice sweet-tart balance. Plus, it added a fun color to any sip! Sadly, Starbucks began phasing it out around 2023, likely due to waning popularity and a shift toward more natural fruit inclusions.

Starbucks 3. Butterscotch Syrup The butterscotch syrup debuted in 2016 with Starbucks’ very own Smoked Butterscotch Latte, bringing all the nostalgic, candy-like flavor notes with it. The syrup itself was fairly rich, buttery, and caramel-y. Mmm. Though it was beloved at the time, this flavor was only around seasonally and eventually discontinued, probably due to lacking demand.

Starbucks 4. Juniper Syrup Widely known as one of Starbucks’ more-experimental flavors, the juniper syrup launched around the winter holidays in the famed Juniper Latte that carried botanical notes of pine, citrus, and sage. This now-discontinued flavor turned out to be notoriously divisive among Starbucks fans, though the small niche that really adored it still beg for the flavor to come back to menus!

Starbucks 5. Pineapple Ginger Syrup This summery flavor was introduced to the Starbucks menu back in the spring of 2020 for a few limited-time drinks. With the sweetness of pineapple but the subtle spice of ginger, it was a pretty bold syrup choice at the time. It came and went from menus super quick, though Starbucks still offers plenty of fruity options like strawberry, blackberry, and cherry.

@StarbucksNews 6. Sangria Syrup Sangria syrup was first used in Starbucks' iced teas to mimic the fruity, wine-inspired flavors of a traditional sangria… all without the alcohol. Sneaky! It tasted slightly of apple, berry, and citrus, making them taste like a true mocktail! It likely didn’t stay on menus long because it was a limited-time offering and didn’t gain enough traction to return.

Reddit 7. Valencia Orange Syrup Starbucks’ Valencia orange syrup was another of the fruity variety. It was widely used in iced drinks like Refreshers, though some baristas really enjoyed it in mochas for a unique orange mocha vibe! It was super summery, though it ended up being phased off menus as Starbucks tested new flavors like dragonfruit, pineapple, and passionfruit.

Reddit 8. Mango Syrup This one’s a total throwback! Starbucks’ long-gone mango syrup was super tropical and, of course, fruity. It paired especially well with the chain’s green teas and lemonades, though they ended up trading the more-artificial, syrupy mango flavor for a natural juice blend over the years.

Starbucks 9. Marshmallow Syrup Made popular with the S’mores Frappuccino that hit menus in 2015 (and made a reprise in 2019), Starbucks’ marshmallow syrup was truly one of a kind. Creamy and sweet, it had a nostalgic quality that not many other Starbucks syrups did. Unfortunately, Starbucks cut it from the menu since the S’mores Frappuccino was only around for a single summer.

