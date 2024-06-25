Starbucks Just Added 2 New Sparkling Energy Drinks To Their Permanent Menu
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The rumors are true – Starbucks just made a second summer debut with a brand-new lineup of drinks and food items! Joining the permanent menu are 3 new sips (plus some unique innovations with their cold foams and sweet creams) and 2 snacks (one savory, one sweet), and they look so good.
Starbucks is keeping the cool stuff coming with these new menu items that rival what other chains, like Dunkin', are up to. Scroll on to see the entire Starbucks summer part 2 drop!
Starbucks
NEW! Melon Burst Iced Energy Drink
First up on the new summer menu are the Iced Energy Drinks. They're oh-so sparkling and sugar-free! One's flavored with melon, and the other with citrus.
The Melon Burst Iced Energy Drink (red) features notes of melon and cucumber that mix with Starbucks' Passion Tango tea.
NEW! Tropical Citrus Iced Energy Drink
The second flavor (orange) highlights flavors of passionfruit and citrus that blend with a slightly minty green tea.
These all-new energy drinks are only available or order in a venti (20 oz) size. The Melon Burst contains 180 mg of caffeine, while the Tropical Citrus contains 205 mg of caffeine. So, these new sips will definitely help you wake up!
Starbucks
NEW! Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Puree
This frozen iteration of the new Starbucks energy drinks will only be available exclusively in the Starbucks app for a limited time, so now's the time to try it out. It blends the Tropical Citrus Energy Drink flavor with ice and strawberry puree to make the perfect drink to order on those *especially hot* summer days.
A venti size has 205 mg of caffeine, similar to a grande (16 oz) Starbucks cold brew.
Starbucks
Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee
Starbucks also dropped something for the die-hard iced coffee fans. Highlighting their new iced coffee blend, the new Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee includes shots of caramel syrup and Vanilla Sweet Cream.
Starbucks
NEW! Non-Dairy Vanilla Sweet Cream + Sweet Cream Cold Foam
Next up, Starbucks introduced two new non-dairy takes on some of their most popular drink customizations: sweet cream and cold foam! The new Non-Dairy Vanilla Sweet Cream + Sweet Cream Cold Foam items are now officially available to order year-round in any of your fave orders like cold brews and iced coffees.
Starbucks
NEW! Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich
This fully vegetarian breakfast sammie is now part of the Starbucks breakfast menu. It stacks a fluffy layer of a cage-free egg with kale and basil pesto, topping it all off with mozzarella cheese in between a toasted cheddar and onion bun. Yummm.
Starbucks
NEW! Blueberry Streusel Muffin
A step up from their OG blueberry muffin, this new take is finished with a textured cinnamon streusel topping.
Starbucks
New Summer Drinkware
Starbucks' drinkware is always popping off, but these new summer selections are especially cool. Plus, there's an all-new exclusive lime green Stanley Quencher! 👀
Starbucks
New Artist Collaboration Series
Starbucks' latest artist collaboration with Ananya Rao-Middleton manifests in three super vibrant cups, including a bottle and hot tumbler! As a traumatic brain injury survivor, Ananya uses artwork to express her experiences as a woman of color living with multiple sclerosis.
Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all the latest Starbucks news!
- Dunkin's Second Summer Menu Just Leaked – See The Rumored Lineup Here ›
- Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks: Why One Coffee Chain Is Better ›
- It's Official: The 2024 Dunkin' Spring Menu Is The Tastiest One Yet ›
- I Taste Tested The New Lavender Drinks On The Starbucks Spring Menu—Here's My Honest Review ›
- These Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drinks Are Way More Mellow Than A Latte ›
- Get Ready To Run – The Starbucks Refresher Drinks Will Hit Shelves Next Week ›
- 5 New Starbucks Summer Drinks Just Leaked – See The Rumored Items Here ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.