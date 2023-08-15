You Can Now Officially Add Your Favorite Starbucks Drink To Your Target Drive-Up Order
Target announced on August 9 that customers can now add Starbucks items to their Drive-Up and Delivery orders, adding even more convenience to the Target experience. Coffee and snacks dropped off right to your door? We're truly living in the future. The option, as the news insinuates, is only applicable to Target stores *with* Starbucks cafés, and not every store has the feature yet. But, according to the Target website, they’re rolling it out to be fully installed by early October of 2023.
How To Order Starbucks With Target Drive-Up
To take advantage of the process that energizes and eases your Target time, you’ll need to place a Drive-Up order through the Target app. Once you let the store know you’re on your way, the app will prompt you to order from Starbucks, if you please. The full menu will be open for Drive-Up ordering, which means your lunchtime errands turn from two stops into one. Pretty cool, right? Once you arrive, everything (your Drive-Up goods, but more importantly, your Starbucks treats) will be promptly delivered to your car outside of the store.
Where To Find Target Dive-Up With Starbucks Ordering
According to Target, the streamlined service is available in 25 states. Some states only have the feature at select stores, which are indicated with an asterisk below:
- California*
- Colorado
- Delaware*
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky*
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri*
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Jersey*
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania*
- South Dakota
- Texas*
- Utah*
- Washington*
- West Virginia*
- Wisconsin
More About Starbucks + Target Drive-Up
While the news is joyous to some, a few Target workers have come forward on social media about the new Drive-Up feature putting more stress on their already struggling workload. The pushback, reported by Daily Dot, highlights that the extraordinary convenience could push customers to become "lazier and more rude when something doesn’t go their way." There could be even more chaos on the worker front, as many grocery stores and Starbucks cafés are detrimentally understaffed.
Stay updated on the latest food news with Brit + Co.
Images via Target
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.