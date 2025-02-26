Your March Horoscope is here...

This drink hits the jackpot.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At Starbucks With This ‘Pot Of Gold’ Matcha!

Starbucks St. Patrick's Day Drink
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 26, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon, and I’m already so pumped for it, thanks to a slew of fun fast food treats. From Wendy’s new Thin Mints Frosty and Dairy Queen’s Mint Oreo Blizzard to the return of McDonald’s famed Shamrock Shake, I’m geared up for all things green.

If you’re also celebrating St. Paddy’s with a sweet treat, you’re gonna want to try out this Starbucks secret menu drink that has the perfect green tint. It’s filled with white chocolate and matcha – but not in the way you’d think. Plus, it's a tasty departure from your expected mint flavors around this time of year!

Scroll on to discover the Starbucks secret menu order that’s perfect for sipping on St. Patrick’s Day!

Pot Of Gold Starbucks Matcha

@_starbuckssss

Essentially an iced white chocolate mocha made with blonde espresso topped with matcha cold foam and brown butter sprinkles, one Starbucks barista revealeda tasty (and festive!) new way to enjoy the chain’s offerings in lieu of St Paddy’s: the Pot Of Gold!

Starbucks

The spirited drink starts with 4 pumps of white mocha sauce, which is then combined with 2 blonde espresso shots. Starbucks’ blonde espresso has a smoother effect than their traditional shots, so expect this sip to bring on the sweetness!

Starbucks

From there, you can order the drink with your choice of milk – and it’s a total bonus that Starbucks is no longer charging extra for alternative milks like oat, almond, coconut, and soy milk!

Starbucks

The next step is to order the drink with the chain’s vanilla cold foam, adding 2 scoops of matcha powder in the process.

Note: this secret menu item was shared before Starbucks reformulated their matcha powderto be unsweetened, but the cold foam should still have some sweetness, thanks to the vanilla.

Starbucks

Finally, the Pot Of Gold matcha drink is complete, boasting a satisfying layer of green on top of a golden latte. The barista who came up with the drink topped their bev with Starbucks’ brown butter sprinkles, which is in cafes for a limited time alongside their pistachio-flavored coffees.

If your local Starbucks is out of the brown butter sprinkles, a dusting of cinnamon or chocolate curls could also be so tasty!

Starbucks

With this secret menu hack, you’ll be sipping your way through a delightful sweetness and plenty of caffeine from both the matcha powder and espresso shots. If you prefer to have less jitters in your drink, you could easily order it ‘half-caff’ or with decaf espresso shots.

For quick reference, here’s how to order the Pot Of Gold drink. Ask for:

  • A grande iced latte
  • With 2 blonde espresso shots (or your preference for ‘half-caff’ or decaf)
  • With your choice of milk
  • Topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam with 2 scoops of matcha powder
  • Add brown butter topping

And voila! This drink is such a fun way to ring in St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re craving an iced blended beverage, I also tracked down some pretty delicious-looking secret menu drinks for a Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino and a Pot Of Gold Frappuccino.

Check ‘em out – and happy St. Paddy’s!

