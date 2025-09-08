This Starbucks Secret Fall Menu Drink Is Perfect For Matcha Lovers

If you’ve already gone a little overboard with the pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks and are craving something different (yet still super fall-coded), we found the perfect drink for you. It’s still going to give you a decent dose of pumpkin spice, but in place of espresso, this bev embraces matcha . Yummm. We think this might just be the best Starbucks fall menu hack of all time. Try out the order for yourself ASAP, and thank us later!

Scroll on for the Starbucks drink hack matcha lovers won’t want to miss this fall!

@starbucks So, pumpkin and matcha. Yep: they come together quite nicely in what we’re dubbing a Pumpkin Spice Iced Matcha Latte. Starbucks shared the delicious drink customization on their Instagram , and we cannot stop thinking about it. It’s great for those fall moments where one, you don’t want to opt for straight-up espresso, and two, when a hot drink just isn’t the vibe. Here’s how to order the Pumpkin Spice Iced Matcha Latte: Grande iced matcha latte

Your choice of milk (oat milk recommended)

No classic syrup

2 pumps brown sugar syrup

1 pump pumpkin sauce

Pumpkin cream cold foam

Pumpkin spice topping

Starbucks The earthiness of the matcha will go so well with the sweetness of both the brown sugar and pumpkin syrups. You can really run with any kind of milk, but we prefer opting for a plant-based milk like oat milk or almond milk. They’re a little bit lighter and have a subtle flavor on their own, adding nuance to the drink overall.

Starbucks In fact, you can add Starbucks’ pumpkin cream cold foam to any iced beverage you want (just note it’s an additional charge), like an iced chai latte or a cold brew. As far as additional flavors go, we think the pumpkin sauce also tastes amazing alongside hazelnut, pecan, and vanilla.

Starbucks If you tend to stick to the script when it comes to limited-time menu items, the Starbucks fall menu is still jam-packed with enjoyable seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado . Happy sipping!

