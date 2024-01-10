25 Darling Accessories For Channeling Your Soft Girl Era
Soft Girl Season is upon us yet again, and we're taking it as our cue to trade in our leather for something a little lighter. What started as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it TikTok trend (albeit one of our favorites) has evolved into a yearly ritual of celebrating the softest sides of ourselves.
At its core, this ethereal aesthetic (AKA soft girl era) is known for romanticizing life, slowing down to enjoy the little things, and embracing all the frills and femininity. Aesthetically, her style is quite literally soft to the touch — so break out all of your velvet, lace, and fur!
In a post-Barbiecore world where Y2K is embraced more than ever, this year's soft girl is making her sweet return with an added infusion of girlhood elements. She's still channeling pastels, hearts, and bows while rediscovering everything we loved while we were young (lockets and butterfly clips, your time has come!).
Everything You Need For Your Soft Girl Era
Oomiay Bonbon Ring
Heart-shaped jewelry never looked so good! This colorful ring is essentially Claire's, but for grown-ups.
Nevermore Peekaboo Bow Tights
Featuring three soft girl staples (bows, pearls and lace!), these cutout tights are the epitome of the ethereal aesthetic. They'll take your bow outfit to the next level!
Made By Mary Oval Locket Necklace
Whether you're adding photos of your partner or your pet, lockets are the OG way to keep your loved ones close. Choose a classic style for unlimited layering potential!
Urban Outfitters Velvet Rosette Skinny Scarf
The options are endless with this rosette. Wear it as a choker, headband, or a belt – or even tie it around your ponytail!
Baby Gold Heart Hoop Earrings
We love this heart-shaped twist on the classic hoop earring.
Elsie Rosette Heart Necklace
This drape-y, layered necklace features details that feel extra elegant and feminine: fine ceramics and pearls. The additional bits and bobs make this piece perfect for the soft girl ethereal aesthetic.
Sock Candy Repeat Floral Sock
Wear your sandals year-round with an intentional sock choice. We love these ones from Sock Candy that feature a sweet print, delicate frills, and bows.
PDPAOLA Bond Necklace
This sweet padlock necklace is the perfect layering piece! Pretty and delicate, without being overpowering. Add a personalized touch with monogram details.
Dr. Martens Adding Platform Shoes
A little extra height is always a good idea! Embracing the platform trend has never been easier than with this pretty lilac shade.
Velvet + Textured Scrunchies Set
Oversized scrunchies are aesthetically pleasing *and* practical. Keep your style in place with a velvet or teddy hair tie.
Lolly Bracelet
The soft girl will never say 'no' to some heart jewelry. In this piece, a delicate heart clasp is joined by some eye-catching pearl beads that emit feminine vibes.
Ten Wilde Pave Pearl Initial Choker
Pearls are classic femininity at its finest, and we love this choker's personalized and shimmery touch.
Chillhouse Sea Siren Press-On Nails
Get a soft girl manicure in under five minutes with these press-ons! This sea foam color gives a part velvet, part glossy finish for added soft girl sweetness.
Free People Oversized Bow Choker
While bows are fun, we don't always have the energy to tie them just right. This clip-on bow necklace is lazy girl-approved!
Out From Under Ribbed Long Leg Warmer
These cozy leg warmers add some straight-up comfort to the ethereal look.
A New Day Elise Micro Handbag
Small purses speak to the delicate aspect of the soft girl's ethereal aesthetic. All this baby blue piece needs is a little bow tied on the strap with ribbon!
Casa Clara Penelope Earring
We adore the vintage feel of these oversized heart earrings.
Beaded Pearl Collar
Feeling like your outfit isn't girly enough? This removable pearly collar is here to save the day!
Tasha Imitation Pearl Beret
Bucket hats may be the topper of the year, but the beret is the feminine yet sleek accessory we all need.
Vagabond Delia Flats
Mary Janes flats are the soft girl's shoe of choice. They're a throwback to grade school in all the best ways.
Los Angeles Apparel Lace Ankle Sock
A few lacy layers are all that's needed to dress up your footwear this season.
Local Eclectic Marli Beaded Earrings
We love a beaded accessory moment, and these oversized bow earrings are a soft girl vibe.
Sandy Liang Regalo Socks
If 3D frills are a bit too fussy for everyday life, a printed design (like the ones featured on these bow socks) works just as well!
Urban Outfitters Textured Soft Headband
The soft girl aesthetic calls for simple, clean, and wearable hairstyles. This darling lace headband keeps hairs out of the way to enhance the look.
Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip
Clipping your hair back has never been so fun! This hair clip is adorned with beaded mini ribbons for some added balletcore vibes.
Which soft girl accessories will you be adding to your winter wardrobe? Shop more on-trend picks with Brit + Co!
