Oreos Are Getting A Sugar-Free Makeover Starting In 2026

The sugar-free snack category is projected to grow by 6.1% in the next decade, and Oreo is already leading the charge with an all-new offering. Launching in January 2026, you’ll be able to snack on sugar-free Oreos. Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies promise an “100% authentic Oreo experience” without any sugar or aspartame.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oreo’s new sugar-free cookies and how to get them. Plus, stay tuned for a full review.

Oreo/Mondelez The CDC cites sweet snacks as one of the leading sources of added sugar, stating that overconsumption can lead to health problems such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Consumers are aware of this fact: According to a 2024 report from Statista , 66% of Americans are reportedly trying to limit sugars in their diet.

Oreo/Mondelez Oreo saw this gap in the market for fully sugar-free sandwich cookies, thus Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies were born. While regular Oreo cookies contain 14 grams of sugar, the new iteration has zero. Instead, they are primarily sweetened with maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and acesulfame potassium. They are free of aspartame, too.

Oreo/Mondelez Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies will be available in both Original and Double Stuf varieties beginning inJanuary 2026. Aside from the lack of added sugar, you’ll notice that they’re not served in Oreo’s classic tray packaging. Oreo’s Zero Sugar Cookies will actually be sold in stand-up bags that make on-the-go snacking easy. Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies are currently listed on Oreo’s website for $5.29 a bag. They will be available permanently nationwide starting in January 2026. Make sure to keep an eye out and visit Oreo’s site for more details .

