Hitting The Road This Summer? Here Are 19 Travel Essentials You Need To Pack
The summer season is upon us and you know what that means — adventures and travel! The list of potential getaways are endless with road trips, beach days, hiking trips, and girls weekends. But prepping for travel can be a stressful experience. From keeping TSA regulations in mind to making sure everything fits to remembering emergency “just in case” items, it’s easy to get exhausted before your trip even begins. Luckily, we’ve rounded up 19 of the year’s best travel items. From multi-functional bags to skincare travel kits, these products will make your pre-travel days so much more seamless.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch ($3)
It never fails — you’re on vacay and a pimple suddenly shows up. Avoid the temptation to pop and pick with these miracle patches that use medical-grade hydrocolloids and absorb pimple gunk while also helping keep germs away. Bye-bye blemishes!
Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream ($10)
Ever notice how dry your skin gets when you’re flying? That’s because the limited-flowing air in the cabin can be incredibly drying. Keep your hands feeling silky smooth with this non-greasy hand moisturizer.
HIP CHIC Nailed It Semi-cured Gel Nail Strip ($14)
There are always a million things that need to get done before a trip, it’s easy to forget to get that pre-vacation mani before you hit the road. Make sure that all your nails are Insta-ready with these easy-to-apply nail strips! With minimal effort, you’ll have a semi-cured gel manicure that lasts up to fourteen days.
Garnier SkinActive Travel-Size All-in-One Micellar Cleansing Water ($5)
Quickly wash away the sweat and dirt accumulated during your travels with this cleansing water. It’s gentle enough for everyday use and tough enough to clean your pores and remove your makeup.
Primal Life Organics - Charcoal Toothbrush ($10)
An organic bamboo toothbrush may seem unnecessary at first, but did you know that the plastic on traditional toothbrushes is a breeding ground for bacteria? Add the summer’s heat, and it’s not a super sanitary combo. Bamboo is antimicrobial, so harmful bacteria won’t grow on the handle.
Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Flat Iron ($350)
There are few things more frustrating when you’re trying to get ready to hit the town than struggling to find an outlet for your flatiron — extra frustration points if you manage to find the outlet, but don’t have the proper adapter. Instead of leaving the hotel frustrated with your tresses untamed, try out this cordless flatiron. It heats up to 425 degrees and guarantees at more than 40 minutes of cord-free styling for each charge.
Curél Japanese Skincare Travel Kits ($20)
Curél’s Travel Kits come complete with up to two weeks' worth of makeup remover, face cleanser, moisturizer, and facial cream all in TSA-approved sizes. Who knew packing could be so easy?!
ECOS Plastic-Free Laundry Detergent Sheets ($13)
In a perfect world, accidents and stains would never happen on vacation. But since the world is far from perfect, we’ve come to expect a few mishaps when we hit the road. Be ready with these laundry detergent sheets. They’re completely plastic-free, easy to pack, and one sheet is powerful enough for one full load. They’re especially useful if you’re traveling with little ones or for long-haul trips where you know you’ll need to do laundry.
First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe Stick with Shea Butter + Colloidal Oatmeal ($20)
Avoid the annoying skin-on-skin discomfort that comes with summer heat with this revolutionary anti-chafe stick. I can testify that this product saved me last summer when even the breeziest summer frocks couldn’t keep me cool. It’s formulated with shea butter and colloidal oatmeal and is gentle enough for the most sensitive of skin types.
Ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes ($5)
Accidentally chipped a mani? No need to run around with an incomplete set. These soy-based nail polish remover wipes come in single-use packets, making them super easy to pack and grab on-the-go. And unlike traditional nail polish removers, they contain Vitamins A, C, & E, which promote healthy and moisturized nails. No dry or damaged cuticles here!
Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Body Wipes ($10)
Whether you’re camping, heading to a festival, or end up with an unexpected flight delay, these individually wrapped body wipes are the perfect way to refresh when a shower is out of reach. They allegedly kill up to 99% of bacteria in 60 seconds and are enriched with soothing aloe vera, ginseng, and blue algae - promoting smooth skin for a refreshing and energizing wipe-down.
Travalo Milano Perfume AtomizerTravalo Milano Perfume Atomizer ($40)
Got an emotional attachment to your favorite fragrance? No need to leave it behind anymore. With its innovative Genie-S “pump to fill” system, your favorite perfume is transferred perfectly for travel without exposure to the air or a drop spilled. It’s totally glass-free, so the days of you wondering if you’ll find your favorite fragrance broke and spilled all over your toiletries are over.
ZitSticka MEGASHADE Sunscreen Serum ($40)
There’s a lot of fun to be had in the summer that it’s easy to forget SPF protection. Start your routine off right with a sunscreen serum with SPF 50. Made with acne-prone skin in mind, this dermatologically formulated serum provides protection against the sun’s harmful rays and acts as the perfect makeup primer for both your neck and face.
Kedzie Triple Threat Foldable Duffle Shoulder Bag ($46)
Finding the perfect travel bag can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Luckily, we did the hard part for you, and this foldable duffle is calling your name! Boasting the rare combination of stylish and functional, this durable bag is foldable and can be adjusted to three different sizes. Talk about easy-peasy packing!
Geekey Multi-Tool Keychain ($13, was $20)
If there was a most deceptively looking useful item, it’ll go to Geekey. This tiny tool has sixteen different functions ranging from bottle opener and bit driver to smoking bowl. No matter what travels and adventures await you this summer, this handy accessory is sure to help you one way or another. Oh, did we mention it’s TSA-friendly?
Lush Travel Shampoo Bar ($15)
Getting your toiletries travel-ready can be stressful. Does it meet TSA’s liquid guidelines? Will it spill en route? Ditch all those worries away with Lush’s signature shampoo bar. It washes away oil and product build-up while leaving your locks smelling fresh and clean.
Butter & Me Choco Body Scrub ($28, was $32)
Speaking of convenient travel toiletries, your days of pouring body wash into tiny bottles and wasting bars of soap are over! These travel-friendly body scrubs give your skin a deep exfoliation and leave it feeling clean and moisturized. Limit your waste by just breaking off what you need and saving the rest for your next getaway.
Hey Dewy Wireless, Rechargeable Mist Humidifier ($60)
Both dermatologists and aestheticians agree that humidifiers’ many benefits range from helping soothe dry skin and cracked lips to lubricating sinus airways. Now you can take those benefits on the road with you with this rechargeable humidifier. Each full charge will give you up to eight hours of soothing mist, and its compact design makes it an easy-to-pack companion.
Beachtech Towels ($30)
Whether you’re hitting the waves or relaxing poolside, a beach towel is definitely the first thing you wanna reach for. But traditional towels are often bulky and inconvenient, taking up valuable real estate in your likely already packed-to-the-brim luggage. Enter Beachtech, towels that are supposed to absorb up to three times more than traditional towels while being able to be folded down to less than half the size of a traditional towel. An added bonus? There’s a corner pocket, so no need to fret on where you put essentials like your phone and wallet when you’re lounging.
