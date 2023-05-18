Waterproof Jewelry That Won't Tarnish At The Beach
We love using jewelry to add a finishing touch to our tank tops and swimsuits when summer rolls around, but it's be hard to wear the same piece of jewelry day in and day out, especially if you're constantly in the water. Enter: waterproof jewelry. These pieces are all made with materials that are water-resistant, so you can swim, tan, sweat, and shower without tarnishing them. From bracelets to necklaces to earrings, these waterproof jewelry pieces will keep you in style all summer long.
What is the best jewelry to swim in?
Usually, if you have to swim in jewelry, solid gold, platinum, or sterling silver jewelry is the best choice because they can handle water better than others.
What jewelry doesn't turn in the shower?
Stainless steel is another good option for waterproof jewelry since it doesn't corrode or tarnish.
What type of jewelry is waterproof?
Choose jewelry that's stainless steel, solid gold, or titanium for long-lasting use!
Shop Our Fave Waterproof Jewelry
Ocean Wave Jewelry Gold Sunshine Necklace ($41)
The gold-plated stainless steel used for this necklace makes it both stylish and durable. And the sun pendant will remind you to greet the sunrise with a smile.
Hey Harper Born Ready Set ($97, was $128)
Use this necklace set together or on their own for extra styling options. The delicate and sophisticated chains are a perfect choice for everyday wear.
Atolea Jewelry Mini Pearl Huggie Earrings ($44)
These earrings are made with gold-plated stainless steel and mini pearls, and will look good with a summer dress *and* shorts and a tee shirt. They're comfortable but the pearls also add a touch of elegance.
Ellie Vail Abi Safety Pin Earring ($60)
Add some funky edge to any outfit with a safety pin earring. It looks amazing on its own and with a stack of other earrings!
Atolea Jewelry "Cozumel" Paperclip Bracelet ($36)
A minimalist paperclip bracelet adds stylish detail to your look but doesn't weigh you down like a bangle or stack of bracelets.
Nevaeh Onyx Bangle Bracelet ($28, was $63)
This bracelet is made with a mix of gold-plated stainless steel and colored stones. It's a fun and festive choice that's eye-catching but also isn't too much.
Mai Désirée Birdy Gold Double-Band Ring ($45)
The double band design on this gold-plated stainless steel ring gives you the interesting detail of multiple rings without actually having to keep up with multiple rings. It's a win-win!
New Paige Ring 24K ($30)
This 24k gold ring is perfect for anyone craving a statement piece that is as durable as it is stylish.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Şule Makaroğlu/Pexels
