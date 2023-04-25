Hack Your iPhone Camera With These Instagram-Worthy Picture Taking Tips
Sometimes it feels like you’re fighting against your iPhone’s camera to get the best pictures. You want clear, sharp, vibrant, and unique photos of your summer vacay to share on social media, but getting the hang of that tiny camera is keeping you from doing so. Capturing suitable images for The ‘Gram doesn’t always come naturally, but luckily, there are ways to hack your iPhone camera for better pics of your best memories – just read on for our top tips!
1. Before shooting, make sure you're working with the best quality.
Some of the iPhone camera’s default settings don’t set you up for the best picture quality, and you may not even realize it until you adjust your camera’s resolutions. A lot of the newer iPhone models automatically switch between several different lenses based on the situation you’re shooting in, which can result in blurry or low-quality pics. To eliminate a blur, go to Camera > Macro Control On. This disables the iPhone camera from switching lenses so you have more control in snapping the best, clearest images!
For high-quality video, enable 4K on your phone’s camera. All you need to do is go to Settings > Camera > Record Video, then select 4K from there. From now on, your videos will be sharp, clear, and perfect for sharing.
2. For selfies, hold the iPhone camera slightly above your line of sight.
Instead of holding your phone straight across from your face, raising it slightly above your line of sight, angled down, gives your selfies a more flattering angle. If you prefer to snap pics of your “better side” only, this tip comes in hot, allowing you to easily play around with different angles. Don’t be afraid to try shooting from different perspectives either! Moving yourself (and the camera!) around can help you find the #1 scene to take a selfie in.
When considering the background of your selfie, aim to eliminate any visual distractions. Posing against a solid background is extremely helpful in making sure all eyes are on you.
As far as selfie lighting goes, stray away from direct sunlight — you’ll be caught squinting, and that’s no fun for The ‘Gram. Diffused light (posing in shade, or on a cloudy day) supplies just enough light to flatter your image!
3. Use the Rule of Thirds. For the significant others that need some iPhone picture training, tell them to take some notes here.
The rule of thirds is your BFF when taking pics of others. To begin, ensure your iPhone camera’s grid is on. Go to Settings > Camera > Grid On. When you open the camera, you can now see the frame is divided into 9 equal rectangles – or 3 columns and rows – whichever way you think about the thirds, the grid will guide you in the picture-taking process!
You want to place your subject (the person you’re photographing) at the intersection of the grid lines. A good rule of thumb is making sure their eyes land around the top horizontal line. This gives them enough headroom, ensuring their head isn’t “chopped off” by the edges of the image frame, also leaving space at the bottom of the frame to accommodate for any full-body pics.
The grid is essential for non-people pictures, too. It’ll aid your composition skills for pics of beautiful latte art, sculptures, and more by eliminating background distractions and pulling attention solely to the subject.
4. Wide angle lens not cutting it? Try the iPhone camera's panorama mode.
Whether you’re trying to capture vacay pictures with big landmarks, or just an artsy city skyline pic, sometimes the wide angle feature on the iPhone camera doesn’t give you enough space to work with. This panorama hack is the ultimate solution, so you don’t have to settle for weirdly cut-off images.
Start on your iPhone’s panorama feature, then turn your phone sideways and move it slowly upwards to capture tall buildings and vistas! You can stop the panorama feature at any time, so you’re not stuck with an image that has less-compatible dimensions.
5. For cool, motion-filled pictures, use the iPhone's long exposure feature.
Long exposure is a fun effect you can use to up your Insta game. These images capture slowed-down motion for added effect – think moving cars, walking crowds, and even sparkler photos or fireworks (light painting). To begin shooting long exposures on the iPhone, first take a picture on Live Mode. Once you’ve got an image you like, go to the Photos app. In the top left corner of your image, you can change the capture from Live to Long Exposure and see that the moving objects in your picture are blurred and add a unique component to your photo.
6. Hack the iPhone camera's Portrait Mode.
In photography, the f/stop controls how wide your camera’s aperture is, which affects the depth of field (fancy speak for blurred backgrounds). The iPhone camera chooses the f/stop for you when live shooting in Portrait Mode, but you can take control of f/stop to alter the amount of background blur after the fact. Just take a photo in Portrait Mode, then Edit > f/stop on the top left of the screen. A lower f/stop number results in narrow depth of field (more blur, good for eliminating visual distractions), while larger numbers result in wide depth of field (less blur).
7. Use the iPhone camera's wide angle for cool 'fit pics.
The best part about this picture-taking tip is you can execute it by yourself. For the best outfit pics, use the .5 wide angle option on the iPhone’s back camera. Place your phone down low (can touch the ground), making sure you’re in-frame with some test shots. Once you've found the best perspective, pose by kicking a leg out towards the camera, reach your hand toward it, or lean down to look at the camera lens. Capturing with the wide angle setting adds a level of distortion to your pics for added personality. Happy Instagramming, bestie!
