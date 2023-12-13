In Honor Of Taylor Swift’s Birthday, Here Are 34 Things We’ve Loved & Learned From Her
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Taylor Swift is near and dear to my heart for many reasons, and not just because we're obsessed with her and Travis Kelce (#TayVis forever!!) and all her amazing albums. She's both encouraging and empowering, and never allows those two things to cancel one another out. In honor of her 34th birthday on December 13 (and in addition to the fact you can now stream the Eras Tour Concert Film!), here are 34 reasons I love this cat-loving, glitter-wearing, songwriter extraordinaire.
When is Taylor Swift's birthday?
Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989 in Pennsylvania! That means she turned 34 in 2023.
34 Reasons Brit + Co Loves Taylor Swift
Embrace The Beautiful Parts Of Life
The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Taylor Swift, it's celebration (and not just because it's Taylor Swift's birthday ;)). Whether it's dancing around in a music video (to a song that makes you dance around your room), a delicious Chai cookie recipe, or confetti at a concert, Taylor is all about making the most out of every single moment that comes your way.
Be Intentional
While we're not all leaving Easter eggs for millions of people to decipher, this aspect of Swiftie life serves as a reminder that the things and people you care about deserve care, love, and attention.
Don't Be Afraid Of Change
Taylor Swift has mastered the art of the era, and it makes me think about change in my own life. Change might be terrifying but think about all that you'd miss out on if you stayed in your comfort zone for the rest of your life! Siri, play "Fearless."
Be Confident
IMO, Taylor changed the course of pop culture history when she released the "Shake It Off" music video in 2014. While some people considered her wacky dancing cringey, it's a reminder that sometimes all you *really* need is confidence. Shake it off with a smile and move on, baby!
Live Life With Your Whole Heart
Perhaps the biggest reason Taylor Swift is beloved by so many is that she makes us feel seen. She totally wears her heart on her sleeve and it allows her to capture the experience of unrequited love or heartbreak, living on your own in a new city, and escapism. She takes the good and the bad, and uses both to make her art better. Which brings me to...
Don't Stop Making Art
Whether it's making the Grammy-winning Folklore in less than four months during the pandemic or juggling a movie, Eras Tour planning, and maybe even new music at the same time, Taylor Swift is always creating something. One of my favorite quotes is during her Variety Directors on Directors interview, when she says, "If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready." She's not wrong!!
Be Proud Of Your Accomplishments
"There are going to be people along the way who will try to...take credit for your accomplishments," Taylor says in her 2016 Grammy speech. "But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you will know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world." She'd go on to break all her own records with Midnights and 1989 (Taylor's Version). Iconic.
Take Crazy Chances
We know Taylor Swift loves to take chances with her eras, but I also think she used her Eras Tour as a whole new opportunity. This is the first tour she's had where attendees can livestream it on TikTok, and she's turned that into a whole game with outfit changes and surprise songs (after announcing the Midnights tracklist via a TikTok series). I think about this gamification of concert culture all the time, it's truly one of my Roman Empires.
Lean Into Your Imagination
For Taylor, 2020's Folklore was a return to her country folk roots but one thing none of us expected was just how ethereal it would feel. It's rooted in such raw human emotion and a shared global experience, but the imagery and audio affects used on songs like "August" and "Invisible String" also give it a fairytale quality.
Be Kind
Taylor Swift continually exudes kindness. She stops what she's doing to take pictures with fans, she makes surprise appearances at weddings, she donates to humanitarian funds, she cooks dinner to serve people. Whether it's a big act of kindness or a small act of service, she's always reminding me to be kind in every little thing I do.
More Reasons To Love Taylor Swift
- She's romantic.
- "We legitimately are [trained to say sorry]. We're like, 'Sorry, was I loud in my own house that I bought with the songs that I wrote about my own life?'"
- She's silly.
- She low-key made cats cool again.
- She ties all her albums together with the same metaphors.
- She's persistent.
- She's sassy.
- She's given us a three hour concert. Thank you Taylor.
- She totally revived friendship bracelets.
- "I think that being fearless is having a lot of fears, but you jump anyway."
- She's vulnerable.
- She's the reason 22 is a fun age.
- She gave us Evermore in the same year she gave us Folklore, and I'll never thank her enough for it. "Evermore!" "Tis The Damn Season!" "Gold Rush!"
- She basically has complete and total creative control over everything she does...
- ...And she created her own agreement with AMC to release the Eras Tour Concert Film in theaters.
- She constantly calls out double standards.
- "Be like a snake. Be nice to everyone, unless someone steps on you."
- She stands up for herself.
- She's self-aware.
- She sent money to a fan who couldn't pay rent.
- "She makes people feel like they've experienced something that never happened to them." (I heard this from a friend and haven't stopped thinking about it since).
- She's just adorable.
Happy Birthday Taylor, we love you!
