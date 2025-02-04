OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Pedro Pascal is looking GOOD.

'The Fantastic Four' Trailer Finally Recaptures The Magic Of Marvel's Phase 1

the fantastic four trailer
Marvel Studios
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Fantastic Four trailer is finally here! And it's just as creative and exciting as I hoped. The retro futuristic edge feels brand new and familiar at the same time (and is totally giving Captain America: The First Avenger...but more on that later), and yeah, I'll say it: Pedro Pascal looks good. Let's get into the trailer for this new movie because I've already watched it multiple times.

Here's every detail you missed in the new The Fantastic Four trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirms the movie's not in our world.

First things first, The Fantastic 4 trailer lets us know we're not on Earth-616 (our world) with the first frame because even though the Baxter Building is in New York City, the cityscape is full of buildings our real Manhattan doesn't have. Plus, Sue Storm and Reed Richards' kitchen is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

One of my favorite moments comes when Ben (played by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is cooking with H.E.R.B.I.E. and winds up improving upon the robot's sauce with some garlic, which is TOTALLY something Richie would do behind Carmy's back.

We also learn that The Fantastic 4: First Steps will take place after the team has gotten their powers, and that Reed specifically is struggling with the fact they've all changed: Sue turns invisible, Ben became a literal rock, and Johnny can turn into flames. But as Sue reminds him, "Ben has always been a rock, Johnny is Johnny, and I am right here."

"Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together," she continues, "as a family."

The Fantastic Four trailer recaptures the magic of Marvel's Phase 1.

And the most impactful part of The Fantastic Four trailer for me is that it really emphasizes how Phase 5 of the MCU is a refresh. The fact we're getting introduced to a new family, as well as the retro element and the tech, calls back to Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger for me. Just like those movies provided us with a foundational understanding of the MCU, I really believe F4 will set the tone for Marvel moving forward. Plus, I won't say no to Pedro Pascal becoming one of the new Avengers' leaders!

Whether the movie leads directly into Avengers: Doomsday, or it ends with Sue, Reed, Johnny, and Ben coming to our timeline like Steve does at the end of Captain America, we'll have to wait for July 25, 2025 to see what kind of adventures await these fantastic four.

What do you think of the new Fantastic 4 trailer? Let us know on Facebook and check out Everything Marvel Announced At San Diego Comic Con 2024, From Avengers 5 To Robert Downey Jr.'s Return To The MCU.

pop cultureentertainmentmarvelmovies

