'The Fantastic Four' Trailer Finally Recaptures The Magic Of Marvel's Phase 1

The Fantastic Four trailer is finally here! And it's just as creative and exciting as I hoped. The retro futuristic edge feels brand new and familiar at the same time (and is totally giving Captain America: The First Avenger...but more on that later), and yeah, I'll say it: Pedro Pascal looks good. Let's get into the trailer for this new movie because I've already watched it multiple times.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirms the movie's not in our world.

First things first, The Fantastic 4 trailer lets us know we're not on Earth-616 (our world) with the first frame because even though the Baxter Building is in New York City, the cityscape is full of buildings our real Manhattan doesn't have. Plus, Sue Storm and Reed Richards' kitchen is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

One of my favorite moments comes when Ben (played by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is cooking with H.E.R.B.I.E. and winds up improving upon the robot's sauce with some garlic, which is TOTALLY something Richie would do behind Carmy's back.

We also learn that The Fantastic 4: First Steps will take place after the team has gotten their powers, and that Reed specifically is struggling with the fact they've all changed: Sue turns invisible, Ben became a literal rock, and Johnny can turn into flames. But as Sue reminds him, "Ben has always been a rock, Johnny is Johnny, and I am right here."

"Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together," she continues, "as a family."