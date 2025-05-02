Here's Your First (Very Handsome) Look At Paul Mescal & Josh O'Connor In Their New Romance

I was not anticipating a Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor crossover any time soon, but I’m so glad it’s actually happening. The two actors are set to star as friends-turned-lovers in the upcoming historical romance film, The History of Sound, and it’s truly all I can think about.

Watching Mescal shine in All of Us Strangers (2023) and O’Connor serve in Challengers (2024) confirms that they’ll both not only give us great performances, but look really good while doing it.

Here's Your First Look At 'The History of Sound.' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) The first look at Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal's movie is here and, honestly, both of these internet BFs look amazing in their period outfits. The first still features the actors laughing at a piano, while other stills include Paul floating in a pool and Josh smoking a cigarette.

Where are they filming The History of Sound? The History of Sound was spotted filming in New Jersey in March 2024.

Who's in the The History of Sound cast? Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Gucci The History of Sound cast has some of the biggest names right now: Paul Mescal as Lionel

as Lionel Josh O'Connor as David

as David Molly Price as Lionel's mother

as Lionel's mother Raphael Sbarge as Lionel Sr.

as Lionel Sr. Hadley Robinson as Belle

as Belle Emma Canning as Clarissa

as Clarissa Briana Middleton as Thankful Mary Swain

as Thankful Mary Swain Gary Raymond as William

as William Alison Bartlett as Samantha

as Samantha Michael Schantz as Bob

What is the story of The History of Sound? Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images The History of Sound is set in the WW1 era and follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who are tasked to record the lives, songs, and stories of their countrymen throughout the war. As they travel around to capture these sounds and perspectives, they fall in love. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning short story of the same title written by Ben Shattuck.

Who's directing The History of Sound? Stefania M. D'Alessandro / Getty Images for Gucci Oliver Hermanus is set to direct the film. His most well-known films include titles like Moffie (2019), Beauty (2011), and Shirley Adams (2009). He landed the job with The History of Sound right as the COVID-19 pandemic started, so the project's start was delayed. Filming was delayed further due to work scheduling conflicts from Mescal and O'Connor.

When is The History of Sound coming out? Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images We currently don’t have an official release date for the movie, but we do know it's premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival – check back here for more updates!

