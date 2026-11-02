The Hunting Wives season 2 hits Netflix on November 26, 2026, just in time for Turkey Day. The story, based on the book by May Cobb, follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) after she moves from New England to the great state of Texas. She joins a group of Southern housewives that are much less polished than they first appear. If there's one thing you can count on, it's that these new episodes are going to be even wilder than the first season.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hunting Wives season 2 episodes, cast, and plot before the show drops on Netflix.

How many episodes are in The Hunting Wives season 2? Netflix The Hunting Wives season 2 will have 8 episodes. Netflix loves to drop all at once, so get ready because you'll probably want to binge watch the entire season in one go.

What is the release date of Hunting Wives season 2? Netflix You can watch the new season on November 26, 2026.

Who's in The Hunting Wives cast? Lionsgate Alongside returning favorites like Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Jaime Ray Newman, George Ferrier, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, and Dermot Mulroney, The Hunting Wives season 2 brings some major new guest stars into the fold: John Stamos as country musician Chase Brylan

as country musician Chase Brylan Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly

as Nadia Kelly Alex FitzAlan as Lincoln Trout

as Lincoln Trout Dale Dickey , your favorite genealogist from Apple TV's Widow's Bay

, your favorite genealogist from Apple TV's Widow's Bay WNBA sensation Angel Reese in a special guest role

What's The Hunting Wives about? Lionsgate Following the murderous chaos of the season 1 finale, which ultimately revealed that Margo (Malin Åkerman) was behind Abby's tragic death to protect her reputation, the new episodes pick up with Sophie and Margo completely estranged. However, they are soon forced back together to face brand-new enemies and lingering small-town secrets.

Will there be a season 3 of Hunting Wives? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives season 3 will also be coming to Netflix! The streamer renewed the show for a third season in October 2026, before season 2 even premiered.

Where do they film The Hunting Wives? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives was filmed near Charlotte, North Carolina, standing in for the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas. If you're in the area, here's a tour of The Hunting Wives shooting locations:

Mooresville : Downtown Main Street and Broad Street (used for fictional Texas governor campaign signs and storefronts)

Downtown Main Street and Broad Street (used for fictional Texas governor campaign signs and storefronts) Gastonia : Downtown at the corner of North York Street and West Main Avenue, including interior shots at the now closed historic building The Rustic on Main.

Downtown at the corner of North York Street and West Main Avenue, including interior shots at the now closed historic building The Rustic on Main. Huntersville : Scenes filmed at Clutch Studios

Scenes filmed at Charlotte : Locations including Queens University of Charlotte Connolly's on 5th Street

Locations including Lake Norman Area & Sherrills Ford: Lakeside residential and rental properties

Is The Hunting Wives based on a true story? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives — both the book and the show — aren't based on real murders, but author May Cobb did draw from her real life experiences from living in Texas, and some of the people she met.

Read up on The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In November 2026 for more series to stream this month.

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