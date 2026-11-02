Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Bless her heart.

Your Guide to 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 Cast, Episodes, & Plot

the hunting wives season 2 episodes
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 02, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Hunting Wives season 2 hits Netflix on November 26, 2026, just in time for Turkey Day. The story, based on the book by May Cobb, follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) after she moves from New England to the great state of Texas. She joins a group of Southern housewives that are much less polished than they first appear. If there's one thing you can count on, it's that these new episodes are going to be even wilder than the first season.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hunting Wives season 2 episodes, cast, and plot before the show drops on Netflix.

How many episodes are in The Hunting Wives season 2?

brittany snow in the hunting wives as a gala

Netflix

The Hunting Wives season 2 will have 8 episodes. Netflix loves to drop all at once, so get ready because you'll probably want to binge watch the entire season in one go.

What is the release date of Hunting Wives season 2?

What is the release date of Hunting Wives season 2?

Netflix

You can watch the new season on November 26, 2026.

Who's in The Hunting Wives cast?

the hunting wives cast on netflix

Lionsgate

Alongside returning favorites like Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Jaime Ray Newman, George Ferrier, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, and Dermot Mulroney, The Hunting Wives season 2 brings some major new guest stars into the fold:

  • John Stamos as country musician Chase Brylan
  • Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly
  • Alex FitzAlan as Lincoln Trout
  • Dale Dickey, your favorite genealogist from Apple TV's Widow's Bay
  • WNBA sensation Angel Reese in a special guest role

What's The Hunting Wives about?

the hunting wives plot

Lionsgate

Following the murderous chaos of the season 1 finale, which ultimately revealed that Margo (Malin Åkerman) was behind Abby's tragic death to protect her reputation, the new episodes pick up with Sophie and Margo completely estranged. However, they are soon forced back together to face brand-new enemies and lingering small-town secrets.

Will there be a season 3 of Hunting Wives?

Do we find out who killed Abby in The Hunting Wives?

Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives season 3 will also be coming to Netflix! The streamer renewed the show for a third season in October 2026, before season 2 even premiered.

Where do they film The Hunting Wives?

the hunting wives filming locations

Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives was filmed near Charlotte, North Carolina, standing in for the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas. If you're in the area, here's a tour of The Hunting Wives shooting locations:

  • Mooresville: Downtown Main Street and Broad Street (used for fictional Texas governor campaign signs and storefronts)
  • Gastonia: Downtown at the corner of North York Street and West Main Avenue, including interior shots at the now closed historic building The Rustic on Main.
  • Huntersville: Scenes filmed at Clutch Studios
  • Charlotte: Locations including Queens University of Charlotte (with banners swapped to Baylor), Irish Pub Connolly's on 5th Street, and local area spots
  • Lake Norman Area & Sherrills Ford: Lakeside residential and rental properties

Is The Hunting Wives based on a true story?

Is The Hunting Wives based on a true story?

Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives — both the book and the show — aren't based on real murders, but author May Cobb did draw from her real life experiences from living in Texas, and some of the people she met.

Read up on The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In November 2026 for more series to stream this month.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

entertainmentnetflixpop culturetv

The Latest

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Astrology

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween
Halloween Costumes

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit