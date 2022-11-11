This Home Decor Founder Is Bringing Calm Vibes To Your Space
In our Ask A Founder series this fall, we follow 10 female founders on their entrepreneurial journey. Thousands of women have experienced our Selfmade virtual business coaching program, led by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin and sponsored Office Depot OfficeMax. Here, we hear from Selfmade alum Shannon Huang, founder of The Soul Edit, about how her brand reflects her life, how she self cares, and how by doing less she ultimately accomplishes more.
How would you describe your brand in five words or less? Soulful home decor store.
What mood do you want your brand to evoke? Calm, relaxation, inspiration.
What was your aha moment before starting your business? I was feeling down at the beginning of the pandemic and wanted to help others set up their space so that everyday brought calm and inspiration to their lives.
What’s one thing you wish you knew as an entrepreneur? That the anxiousness and feeling like I am behind is self-created and that I am able to set my own goals and pace.
How do you get in the right headspace to start your day? Take a moment to breathe, move, and think about my purpose for the day.
How do you balance the practical with the creative parts of your business? I identify the tasks or projects that will create the most growth for the business and identify my strengths to discern which practical and creative parts are best for me to work on and which ones I need support in. Once these are identified, I can find help for the areas I am not as strong in and create schedules and planning time for everything else.
How do you celebrate the small wins? Usually by adding a note in my calendar, journaling, or sharing with loved ones.
What’s your favorite form of self-care? A cup of tea.
What is the most powerful thing you do in your day? Appreciating the small moments throughout the day.
What do you do on your breaks? I take a walk around the neighborhood or go to a cafe to read. Stretch at home while listening to music or making a matcha tea latte on the stove. I also use my breaks to catch up with my phone activities, like texting or checking personal and business social media.
What is your go-to productivity hack? Making a list of tasks I can realistically complete or start during the day - it’s okay if it’s short and sometimes it’s better if it is. That way, I can prioritize the most important tasks and get something accomplished incrementally.
What do you do to officially *end* your workday? Close my planner, close the laptop, stand up from the desk and walk away.
What has receiving the Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship to Selfmade done to help you grow your business? Receiving the Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship to Selfmade allowed me to connect with mentors and a cohort of individuals who helped me take a different perspective with my business. I was given new tools to consider the next stage of my business and it helped me take a pause to work through different challenges. I was also able to build a new idea with my friend and business partner with the method that Selfmade provided. This gave us a solid framework for us as we prepare to launch our business. I am grateful for this opportunity to learn from the insights of others.
How have Office Depot OfficeMax services/products helped you accomplish more in your business? I have been using my ODOM planner this year and it’s helped me stay organized in the different areas of my life and move forward with my business. I also have been using my cell phone stand and regularly use that to record videos that I use for my business social media. With the planner, I have been able to track my weekly projects and tasks for the business and stay on top of different business needs.
What does the word “self-made” mean to you? Self-made to me means embracing the path you know you’re meant to be on, challenging expectations from external sources that may not fit your life, and allowing yourself to be supported by your community.
