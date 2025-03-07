This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

Your March Horoscope is here...

Say it isn't so!

This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

the summer i turned pretty final season
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have wondered for years whether season 3 will be the final installment of the hit Prime show. After all, there are only three books in the series. But after learning this season will feature three extra episodes — and that we could be getting a spinoff — Prime Video finally just confirmed that the show will end with its third season.

Keep reading for the latest The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 update.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 will be the final chapter.

the summer i turned pretty merch

Erika Doss/Prime Video

After I noticed The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram account had changed its profile picture and bio on March 6, I figured we were in for an announcement this week. And on March 7, the streamer announced The Summer I Turned Pretty: We'll Always Have Summer would be the final installment of the show.

They also confirmed the 11 new episodes will drop this July. Even though I'm heartbroken that this will be the last season, releasing the show in July is the perfect way to honor Susannah and all the Cousins Beach traditions, which is what TSITP is really all about.

lola tung as belly conklin

Prime Video

I love this new look at Belly because of how grown up she looks. She's not the awkward 16-year-old we meet at the beginning of season 1, unsure of herself and unsure of her future. She might not have all the answers in season 3, but she definitely has more confidence, agency, and power to figure things out than ever before. And I'm rooting for her the whole way.

the summer i turned pretty season 3 cast

Prime Video

We don't have a trailer or official release date yet (aside from sometime in July), but we do know the season 3 cast will include Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and (hopefully) Rachel Blanchard.

Prime Video gave us an unexpected first look at season 3 when they gathered the cast — all styled with their season 3 looks — to rewatch some episodes and offer exclusive commentary. You can see Steven and Taylor have both grown out their hair, while Conrad's rocking some blond. Overall, it's very Americana and, most importantly, very beachy.

And we won't have to wait long to see them back in action because new episodes are dropping in just four months. I'll be counting down every single day.

Are you sad The Summer I Turned Pretty is ending with season 3? I already know I'll be rewatching the whole series for the rest of my life. Stay tuned for news on the release date, and which insane needle drops we can expect this year.

