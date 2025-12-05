Stay nice and nourished with these dishes.
10 Cozy Dinner Recipes To Make On Repeat All Winter
Nothing hits harder than a hot, hearty, steaming meal after a long and frigid winter day. It's what the soul needs. Since comfort food is going to be on your menu for the foreseeable future, we've rounded up 10 delicious dishes you won't get tired of. And don't worry – they're not all soup.
Scroll on for 10 nourishing and cozy dinner recipes for winter!
Jessica Smith Wall
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is a total classic when it comes to cozy dinners. This one is made entirely in the slow cooker to save you time and energy. (via Jessica Smith Wall for Brit + Co)
Brittany Griffin
Instant Pot Beef Stew
Succulent pieces of potato, beef, and carrot are drenched in a savory broth with this Instant Pot recipe. Pair it with a glass of red wine, and get ready to experience culinary magic. Bonus cozy points if it's snowing outside while you make it. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)
Barilla
Mushroom Risotto
Risotto is deceptive in the way that many people think it's hard to make at home. We're here to tell you it's actually quite easy – all it needs is a smidge of TLC. This mushroom risotto uses chickpea orzo for a seamless cooking experience and added protein. (via Barilla for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Chili Mac & Cheese
You truly get the best of both worlds with this cozy dinner recipe. Each bite is deliciously seasoned and definitely cheesy. (via Brit + Co)
Half Baked Harvest
One Pot Lasagna Soup
Another epic two-in-one dinner is this loaded lasagna soup. It comes together in an hour and yields a ton of leftovers you can easily eat on all week long. (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)
Sara Cagle
One Pot Roasted Tomato Soup
Make sure you prep some grilled cheeses to go with this easy tomato soup. We don't make the rules, but slurping down this kind of soup without a dippable addition honestly feels criminal. (via Sara Cagle for Brit + Co)
Vikalinka
Classic Coq Au Vin
This dinner features chicken braised in red wine, carrots, onions, and mushrooms to add depth to each forkful. It'll make your home smell divine, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere amidst the winter chill. (via Vikalinka)
Vanilla and Bean
Creamy Vegetarian Mushroom Bolognese
A lot of cozy dinner recipes tend to be meat-forward, so if you're tiring of eating chicken, beef, or pork, it's time to try out a vegetarian dish like this yummy bolognese. It has all the creaminess you're craving without feeling excessive. (via Vanilla and Bean)
The Real Food Dietitians
Crockpot Apple Cider Pork Bowls
Sweet potatoes are especially tasty in the wintertime. These hearty bowls put them to use for a mashed moment. They're then paired with an apple slaw and apple cider pork for variety in both flavor and texture. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Crowded Kitchen
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Chili
You've gotta have a spicy, sinus-clearing dish on rotation in the winter. Let this stunning Buffalo chicken chili be the one. (via Crowded Kitchen)
