Stay nice and nourished with these dishes.

10 Cozy Dinner Recipes To Make On Repeat All Winter

Cozy Dinner Recipes
Vanilla and Bean
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 05, 2025
Nothing hits harder than a hot, hearty, steaming meal after a long and frigid winter day. It's what the soul needs. Since comfort food is going to be on your menu for the foreseeable future, we've rounded up 10 delicious dishes you won't get tired of. And don't worry – they're not all soup.

Scroll on for 10 nourishing and cozy dinner recipes for winter!

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Jessica Smith Wall

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a total classic when it comes to cozy dinners. This one is made entirely in the slow cooker to save you time and energy. (via Jessica Smith Wall for Brit + Co)

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Brittany Griffin

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Succulent pieces of potato, beef, and carrot are drenched in a savory broth with this Instant Pot recipe. Pair it with a glass of red wine, and get ready to experience culinary magic. Bonus cozy points if it's snowing outside while you make it. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

\u200bMushroom Risotto

Barilla

Mushroom Risotto

Risotto is deceptive in the way that many people think it's hard to make at home. We're here to tell you it's actually quite easy – all it needs is a smidge of TLC. This mushroom risotto uses chickpea orzo for a seamless cooking experience and added protein. (via Barilla for Brit + Co)

Chili Mac & Cheese

Brit + Co

Chili Mac & Cheese

You truly get the best of both worlds with this cozy dinner recipe. Each bite is deliciously seasoned and definitely cheesy. (via Brit + Co)

One Pot Lasagna Soup

Half Baked Harvest

One Pot Lasagna Soup

Another epic two-in-one dinner is this loaded lasagna soup. It comes together in an hour and yields a ton of leftovers you can easily eat on all week long. (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

One Pot Roasted Tomato Soup

Sara Cagle

One Pot Roasted Tomato Soup

Make sure you prep some grilled cheeses to go with this easy tomato soup. We don't make the rules, but slurping down this kind of soup without a dippable addition honestly feels criminal. (via Sara Cagle for Brit + Co)

Classic Coq Au Vin

Vikalinka

Classic Coq Au Vin

This dinner features chicken braised in red wine, carrots, onions, and mushrooms to add depth to each forkful. It'll make your home smell divine, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere amidst the winter chill. (via Vikalinka)

Creamy Vegetarian Mushroom Bolognese

Vanilla and Bean

Creamy Vegetarian Mushroom Bolognese

A lot of cozy dinner recipes tend to be meat-forward, so if you're tiring of eating chicken, beef, or pork, it's time to try out a vegetarian dish like this yummy bolognese. It has all the creaminess you're craving without feeling excessive. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Crockpot Apple Cider Pork Bowls

The Real Food Dietitians

Crockpot Apple Cider Pork Bowls

Sweet potatoes are especially tasty in the wintertime. These hearty bowls put them to use for a mashed moment. They're then paired with an apple slaw and apple cider pork for variety in both flavor and texture. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Creamy Buffalo Chicken Chili

Crowded Kitchen

Creamy Buffalo Chicken Chili

You've gotta have a spicy, sinus-clearing dish on rotation in the winter. Let this stunning Buffalo chicken chili be the one. (via Crowded Kitchen)

