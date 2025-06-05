With all the announcements for HBO Max's Harry Potter series, a lot of people are feeling pretty nostalgic for the OG cast — including the cast themselves, apparently. This week, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway announced that Tom Felton is returning to his role as Draco Malfoy for the first time in 14 years. Here's everything we know about the exciting Harry Potternews!

In a teaser video , you can see Felton in a long, blonde wig — very reminiscent of Jacob Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy from the original Harry Potter movies. I'm not crying...you are!

On June 5, 2025, the Instagram account for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child shared that Tom Felton is officially joining the US Broadway production of the Harry Potter sequel. His performances as Draco Malfoy start on November 11, 2025, and and they'll run for a "limited 19 week engagement."

Before any Instagram posts, Felton actually made the formal announcement on TODAY, telling Savannah Guthrie that this is "very much a pinch-me situation" and that he often feels like his dreaming. He said, "I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”

“The play is such an independent story from the Potter films that I grew up with. We start 19 years later," he said to TODAY.com, explaining that now his character is a parent rather than a kid. "So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

Felton also noted that he's been pretty emotional about the whole process. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried," he said. "It was just sort of like a blast from the past. ... It was something that I never thought I’d see again.”

Don't worry, Tom. We're crying too! BRB while I buy my tickets ASAP!