Which 'Harry Potter' Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Listen...my mischief? It's almost never managed. But what I can manage to do is help you figure out which Harry Pottercharacter you are based on your zodiac sign. Whether you're a slightly stubborn homebody or a gregarious go-getter, there's a Harry Pottercharacter for everyone — and like the Sorting Hat, the stars know exactly who you are. So without further ado, let's get your characters all sorted out!
Read on to find out which Harry Pottercharacter you are, based on your zodiac sign!
Aries (March 21 – April 20): Hagrid
Starting off big and bold with the giant himself, Rubeus Hagrid. His larger-than-life presence fills up the room, the quidditch field, or wherever he steps foot, and people are automatically drawn to his infectious energy. Once he sets his mind to something, he cannot be stopped (remember Fluffy? And Norbert?), using his stubborn nature to the benefit of Hogwarts and the people around him as a whole. However, his mouth tends to run faster than his brain, sometimes getting him in trouble — much like you, dear Aries. 😉
Taurus (April 21 – May 21): Hedwig
Listen: Hedwig may not have been the first 'person' you thought of here, but hear me out! Hedwig is extremely headstrong, making her presence known and doing exactly what she wants (and needs) to do at all times. The Dudleys are being jerks? She's screeching. Harry needs his mail? She's flying. But at the end of the day, she just really loves to be home with her favorite person — Harry.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21): Draco Malfoy
Y'all aren't ready for this, but Draco isn't a Gemini simply because of the stereotypical assumptions people make about Geminis. While he is definitely sneaky, and whatever other negative attributes people try to attach to Geminis, I actually think his duality lies in his pull to please his parents vs his desire to be a literal child and friend to his peers. While he is a bully throughout the entirety of the series, it becomes quite clear that his bullish nature comes from his family's legacy — and his acceptance or rejection of that narrative. If he used his fierce dedication to his family (and ultimately the Death Eaters) for good, he could live an entirely different life.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Dobby
Have you ever met someone who cares for another person the way that Dobby cares about Mr. Harry Potter? Before they've even met, Dobby uses his extreme empathy in an attempt to save Harry from Voldemort. While his actions may seem misguided, his intentions truly come from the heart, as he desperately tries to keep Harry from making it to Hogwarts. And when Harry eventually returns that kindness with a sock, freeing him? Dobby is loyal until the bitter end.
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Harry Potter
Who has more main character energy than you, Leo? Harry may seem like a reluctant hero at times, but ultimately this wizard is definitely confident in his abilities. I mean who else would go after the golden snitch like that as a first year? Or literally say out loud, "I am the chosen one," to one of his best friends? Jokes aside, Harry is totally magnetic, attracting friends and foes alike wherever he goes — and he uses that powerful draw to help him throughout his fight against Voldemort and the Death Eaters.
Virgo (August 23 – September 21): Hermione Granger
It's no secret that Hermione is always the smartest person in every room. And much like you, Virgo, she also knows to ask the right questions when she doesn't know the answers — hello, searching high and low to learn who Nicolas Flamel is — ultimately getting exactly what she and her friends need in the fight between good and evil. She's organized, intentional, and an absolute go-getter, making her a pretty unstoppable force of nature. But don't be fooled by her buttoned-up exterior; our girl is totally tender inside, using her skills as a shield against any harm towards herself, her parents, and her friends.
Libra (September 22 – October 22): Albus Dumbledore
Who wants justice and balance in the world more than Albus Dumbledore? The fearless Hogwarts leader is nothing if not consistent in his almost religious pursuit of creating a fair, equitable, good world for all witches, wizards, and muggles alike. Even when it means sacrificing his own life, Dumbledore will do what it takes to do what's ultimately right. And with those fierce wizard coats and accoutrements? Yeah, he's absolutely a Libra.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Severus Snape
Much like his younger Slytherin student, there's a lot more to Severus Snape than what you may typically think about Scorpios. Sure, he's a little sneaky, incredibly intense, and super elusive — but those aren't always bad traits to have! Snape uses his secluded nature to his advantage for the advancement of the greater good. See, he's loyal to the bone, and would do anything to protect Harry based on his love for Lily Potter. So while he may seem 'bad' at first, Snape is proof that appearances can certainly be deceiving, and that there's a lot more behind that wall he's got up.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sirius Black
Alright, let's jump into the slightly mischievous, highly passionate Sirius Black. This man exudes Sagittarius energy to the max. He'll play the villain if he has to, completely unbothered by what other people think about him — just as long as he's able to protect and care for those he loves. He has the biggest heart, an immediate warmth, and a charm about him that allows him to become a fast friend to all. And at the end of the day, he’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes in…even when that’s his entire family.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Minerva McGonagall
Minerva McGonagall is whip smart and incredibly dedicated to her job — sound like anyone you know, Capricorn? She takes her responsibilities so seriously that she's willing to fight trolls and Death Eaters and everything in between for her students. And while she's tough on Harry, Ron, and Hermione, she's also always looking out for them at every turn, giving off an innate motherly quality constantly. Truly, this woman is an absolute icon and should be protected at all costs.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Ron Weasley
One thing about Ron Weasley? He certainly marches to the beat of his own drum like the true Aquarius he is. Ron's different, and he's not afraid to be, even when Draco says something snide or he's wearing hand-me-down robes. He ultimately wants to make the world a better place for his friends (and for everyone), allowing his experiences to help find unique solutions however he can. Ron is persistent in fight between good and evil — even when it brings him to the lowest of lows — and doesn't let hardship keep him from doing his part.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Luna Lovegood
Luna Lovegood is the epitome of a Pisces. She's dreamy and caring and sorta has her head in the clouds. Although she seems like she's in la la land at times, there's honestly a lot more going on beneath the surface. Luna has a perspective unlike anyone else, so she's able to help paint a fuller picture for Harry and the rest of Dumbledore's army as they train to defeat Voldemort day-in and day-out.
