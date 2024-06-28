Tom Hanks & Robin Wright’s New Family Drama Is Basically A “Forest Gump” Reunion
30 years after "Run, Forrest, run!" entered the cultural consciousness, we're getting an unofficial Forrest Gump reunion! Robin Wright and Tom Hanks' new film, titled Here, brings the actors together with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. The movie is a sweeping look at life across hundreds of years, anchored in the same cozy living room. And if we're already emotional just from watching the trailer, we'll definitely need to bring tissues to the theater! Here's everything you need to know about the movie.
What is the new movie Here about?
Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here follows the story of multiple families across time, and explores the places — and homes — they inhabit. "The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences," according to an official synopsis of the movie, which is "a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here."
When is Here coming out?
Here comes to movie theaters on November 15, 2024. With so much emphasis on family and home, this is going to be the perfect pre-holiday movie to watch with the people you love the most. Check out the rest of this year's Fall Movies to see what else is coming this year!
Who's in the cast of Here?
Here stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.
Where is Here filmed?
Here began filming at the end of 2022 in London, and director Robert Zemeckis revealed the camera stays in exactly the same place throughout the entire movie. “The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does,” he tells Vanity Fair. “It’s actually never been done before."
