13 Tops That Will Look Good With All Your Low-Rise Jeans
Fashion-lovers listen up: Low-rise jeans are officially back and better than ever. The Y2K trend has gone mainstream, and aside from deciding which pair is your favorite, you'll want to figure out what tops you're going to wear with them. There are a few different details to look for in a shirt you'll wear with low-rise jeans, depending on your personal style and the outfit you're putting together. Crop tops will put more emphasis on your midriff, while peplum tops and peasant blouses have coverage without looking too oversized. The best part is you can wear the same pair of jeans with a different top every day for a totally new look.
From fitted tanks to romantic wrap blouses, keep scrolling for 13 shirts that will look great with low-rise jeans, cargo pants, and skirts, so you'll be able to wear them all autumn long.
Classic Long-Sleeve Surplice-Neck Shirred-Waist Crop Blouse ($35, was $57)
This wrap design and puffed-sleeve combo is romantic, especially when paired with a yellow floral pattern.
Out From Under Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top ($20)
We love the ribbed detailing on this tank almost as much as we love how easy it is to layer sweaters and jackets over it. It's the perfect summer-to-fall transition top, and it will look great with all your low-rise jeans.
Forever That Girl Zubair Smocked Tank ($60, was $98)
The flared hem on this tank is an easy way to accentuate your waist when you're not wearing a high-rise denim. The smocked bodice adds just the right amount of texture, and we're in love with the flirty neckline.
By Anthropologie Shirred Short-Sleeve Peasant Blouse ($98)
The peasant silhouette of this top is a bohemian and romantic addition to any outfit. The ruching along the neckline and the sleeves provides enough detail that you won't need much jewelry.
A New Day Women's Ruffle Top ($15)
A bright color makes this top stand on its own, and the tight fit of the bodice goes with the ruffled sleeves perfectly. We'd pair this with a mid- or light-wash denim for maximum contrast.
Banana Republic Tie Halter Top ($33)
The halter neck is the perfect callback to the Y2K era, while staying modern with details like a knotted neckline.
Classic Square-Neck Ribbed Crop Tank ($24, was $40)
Details like a square neck and thick stripes provide a feast for the eyes, and the matching sweater makes this the perfect back-to-school 'fit.
Asos Crop Sweat in Teardrop Sequin ($135)
Go all out with a statement-making sequin top that works for birthday parties and GNOs alike. Low-rise jeans and strappy heels complete the look.
Westville Crop Tee ($28, was $40)
We're always looking for our new favorite tee, and if you're hoping to highlight your low-rise hem, a cropped tee is one of your best bets. This pick is classy, modern, and very comfy.
UO Mirabel Puff Sleeve Blouse ($49)
With puffed and textured sleeves, a corset silhouette, and a cutout, this top speaks for itself. We're just a little bit obsessed.
Sunday in Brooklyn Tulle Tank ($78)
As far as we're concerned, a tulle tank is the perfect thing to accompany low-rise jeans. It adds something dynamic and dramatic to your 'fit and is the perfect on-duty ballerina look.
UO Birdie Patchwork Cami ($49)
The patchwork design and uneven hemline give this tank some serious edge, and it will make any pair of low-rise jeans look more bohemian. Any wash will do.
Waffle V-Neck Sweater Vest ($75)
Achieve the ultimate laidback preppy look with light-wash jeans and a white sweater vest. Colorful footwear encouraged.
Tag us with your favorite tops on Instagram, and follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion content!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- How to Make a No-Sew Crop Top in Less Than 15 Minutes - Brit + Co ›
- The 20 Most Over-the-Top Brownie Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- The Top 10 Jobs Women Who Cheat Are Most Likely to Have - Brit + ... ›
- Keep It Classy, Ladies: 15 Sophisticated Ways To Rock a Crop Top ... ›
- Top Chef Shares Tips for Plant-Based Protein and the Best Veggie ... ›
- This Hack Turns Your Crop Top into a Peplum Tee for Fall - Brit + Co ›
- Yes, You Can Make Your Own Crop Top - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!