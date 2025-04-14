Trader Joe’s knows our love for sweet treatsway too well and just dropped the spring dessert to rule all spring desserts. Packed with tart and tropical notes, this fancy find (ahem, it’s imported from France!) already has TJ’s shoppers going crazy. Fans say the limited-time item is “so good” and could even be the “best dessert there in a long time.” 👀

Scroll on to discover the new $5 Trader Joe’s dessert you can’t miss this month – it's sure to fly off shelves!

Trader Joe's The new find is none other than the Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes , a new dessert in Trader Joe’s frozen aisle that’s only available for a limited time. The treat hails straight from France, where the crust is prepped by an expert baker to “crisp, crumbly” perfection before being filled with a refreshing passion fruit curd and topped with meringue. Equal parts sweet and tart, this bite is ideal for springtime refreshment.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Trader Joe’s shoppers (including us!) are already geeking out about the passion fruit-powered tartelettes, even though they just hit shelves. “These tarts are INCREDIBLE!!!! 🤤” one person commented on Reddit . “I LOVE these!” another Redditor said. “Best dessert there in a long time.”

@traderjoesobsessed This bougie box comes with two tartelettes for a mere $5. All you have to do to enjoy ‘em is thaw them in the fridge for a couple hours after stowing them away in the freezer for safe keeping! The fact that this treat comes in a 2-pack also makes it perfect for an at-home date night dessert to share with your boo – or just your BFF for a fun evening hang!



Reddit Per Trader Joe’s the Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes are only available during the spring with a “decidedly limited” supply. Add this fun find to your list for your next TJ’s run – you won’t regret it.

