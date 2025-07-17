Ooh, fancy.
Trader Joe’s Just Dropped A Cheap (& Controversial) Drink Perfect For Coffee Snobs
Trader Joe’s knows their target audience has taste – it’s why they sell everything from fancy Italian gelatos to truffle-dusted snacks. It’s safe to say their groceries are anything but ordinary, especially because they embrace elevated flavor profiles. Their latest gastronomically-inspired creation? It’s an espresso-based beverage that goes way beyond your average latte. If you’ve never had an espresso tonic before, it's time to buckle up for this new tasty TJ’s find that already has shoppers in a chokehold.
Trader Joe’s Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic just hit shelves – and it’s shaking up everything you thought you knew about coffee. When paired with tonic water, espresso becomes light years more refreshing, which is perfect for summer sipping. But that’s not all: this bev’s powered up even more with the addition of citrus, which helps mellow out the bite of the espresso, delivering instant delight. Described as “bold,” “bubbly,” and “sweet,” it’s ideal for lazy morning wake-up calls or as a mid-day treat.
It may sound like a controversial mix, but Trader Joe’s shoppers that know the sheer magic of this combination are hyped to see the Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic in stores. A few fans on Reddit sounded off with their thoughts about its debut:
“I drank one yesterday, and really liked it. It's not too sweet, and not too bitter. I mean, quinine and espresso are both bitter, and there's some bitterness there, but it's nicely balanced and smooth. Good carbonation, too,” one person wrote. “The orange flavor is there, but not overwhelming. It tastes like an espresso tonic with a bit of orange, not an orange juice with espresso in it. I've paid a lot more in a cafe for a much worse espresso tonic.”
“Drinking one right [now] and this will be replacing my toxic energy drink habit. It's got the right orange to coffee balance but is maybe just a tiny bit too sweet,” someone else said. “Fizz is pretty subtle. Delightful!”
“These are REALLY GOOD! Super light and refreshing and not super caffeinated,” another Trader Joe’s customer on Instagram noted. “I was a skeptic but I really enjoyed.”
The Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic is sold in packs of four 8.45-ounce cans for just $4. They’re listed as a limited-time item, so now’s a good time to add them to your shopping list while they’re still available!
