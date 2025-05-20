Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

7 Discontinued Trader Joe's Products We Miss So Dearly

May 20, 2025
The Trader Joe's fanbase is not afraid to be heard. Whether it’s a product they really love or one they really hate, they’re going to let you know. Such is the case when a beloved product quietly disappears from stores… AKA when it’s discontinued. Many Trader Joe’s products have earned legendary status among shoppers, so it’s quite a loss when they’re simply nowhere to be found!

As devoted shoppers, we’re still daydreaming about these seven now-discounted gems from Trader Joe’s – ones we’d do anything (well, almost anything) to see on shelves again.

Scroll on to discover 7 discontinued Trader Joe’s products that definitely deserve a comeback.

Trader Joe's Cilantro & Jalape\u00f1o Hummus

@Snack_Memories on X

Cilantro & Jalapeño Hummus

Trader Joe's Cilantro & Jalapeño Hummus blended the freshness of cilantro with some mild jalapeño heat for a truly addicting bite. You could use it for chips and veggie sticks, or even slap some on a sandwich or wrap. Sadly, you can't find it in stores anymore, but Trader Joe's does stay stocked up on similar dips!

Trader Joe's Coconut Cashews

Reddit

Coconut Cashews

Coconut and cashews are a match made in heaven, and this discontinued Trader Joe's find combined the two in the most perfect way. They tasted so good on top of a scoop of ice cream!

Trader Joe's Olive Tapenade

Reddit

Olive Tapenade

This medley of olives, capers, oil, and herbs was ideal for spreading on toasts or adding to pasta dishes since it added some nice salty and savory notes. though it's completely gone from shelves nowadays, Trader Joe's still sells an Olive Tapenade Hummus, which offers a little taste of the tapenade. We can't recommend it more!

Trader Joe's Thai Banana Fritters

Trader Joe's

Thai Banana Fritters

Drawing inspiration from Thai cuisine, these fried fritters had the yummiest crunch once you cooked 'em up. They were close to perfect served a la mode, though we could inhale them just as easily on their own with a light drizzle of honey. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's stopped stocking them in their freezers. At least we still have the Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream... for now.

Trader Joe's Matcha Joe Joe\u2019s

Baking Bites

Matcha Joe Joe’s

Oh, these were insane. We obviously adore anything matcha, but when you put it in a cookie, it gets a thousand times better. This matcha-ified version of Trader Joe's signature sandwich cookies, Joe Joe's, featured both matcha-flavored shortbread cookies and a matcha creme filling for a sweet, yet earthy treat you could enjoy alongside some cold milk. It's no longer sold, but you can luckily still chow down on Joe Joe's flavors like Chocolate, Cinnamon Bun, and Peanut Butter.

Trader Joe's Arrabiata Sauce

Reddit

Arrabiata Sauce

Known as a tomato sauce enriched with spice from garlic and chili peppers, Trader Joe's now-discontinued Arrabiata Sauce added such a nice kick to pastas and pizzas without having to zhuzh them up too much with extra spices and seasonings. You sadly can't find it among their sauce lineup these days!

Trader Joe's Rice Pudding

Reddit

Rice Pudding

Creamy and oh-so comforting, Trader Joe's Rice Pudding was a great grab-and-go dessert made from rice, milk, and sugar. It was usually flavored with either vanilla or cinnamon – if shoppers didn't add their own after purchasing. It might have been discontinued for its "old school" quality or just swapped out in favor of more sugary desserts.

