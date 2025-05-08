10 Best Trader Joe’s Italian Finds For Restaurant-Level Meals

Nothing beats a hearty plate of pasta , especially if it’s enjoyed in the comfort of your home for way less money than dining out would run you. Trader Joe’s is my absolute go-to for crafting restaurant-tier Italian feasts at home – their pasta selection is vast, and they’ve always got a fun little sauce that amps up the flavor factor! Aside from carbs and sauce, Trader Joe’s is stocked with Italian-flavored proteins , delicious frozen foods , and sweet desserts that pay homage to Italian cuisine.

Scroll on for the 10 best Italian finds at Trader Joe’s that rival your favorite pasta spot.

Trader Joe's Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni Packed with creamy burrata cheese, mozzarella, breadcrumbs, and three types of tomatoes, these tiny little pasta pockets go well with everything from salad to grilled chicken. Plus, they cook up super quick, so they're definitely weeknight-friendly.

Trader Joe's Italian-Style Wedding Soup Italian wedding soup is always so comforting, and this jarred beauty from Trader Joe's makes eating it quite easy since all you have to do is heat it up! This pick would make an excellent appetizer or main course since it's loaded with meatballs, kale, carrots, onions, and tiny pasta pieces.

Trader Joe's Hot Italian Pork Sausage Oh-so flavorful, this hot sausage is tasty on top of homemade pizzas or in pasta dishes. You'll get a nice kick of heat from each bite, plus it's all minimally processed with no artificial ingredients – score!

Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce As opposed to traditional pesto crafted with lotsa basil, this jar's made with plenty of lemon! The supplier Trader Joe's uses to make it crushes whole lemons with sunflower seed oil, cheese, almonds, salt and pepper, plus extra lemon zest so each forkful is zesty as can be. It works wonderfully with any pasta, but gnocchi seems to be the number one choice. I personally want to try it out as a chicken marinade!

Trader Joe's Italian Truffle Cheese Truffle anything already has my attention, and this one with earthy, woody, and musky flavor notes just made the top of my grocery list for topping pizzas, sandwiches, and pastas alike. Yummm.

Trader Joe's Panzerotti Pizza Bites Think of these as an elevated version of pizza rolls. They're still stuffed with the delightful combo of mozzarella and sauce, but the exterior of each piece is a little bit thicker and heartier. They make the ultimate app or even just a mid-day snack because they cook up fast in a conventional oven, air fryer, or microwave.

Trader Joe's Bolognese Style Tomato & Beef Pasta Sauce This ready-to-eat pasta sauce is insanely good, plus it's beefed up (literally) to be Bolognese-style, perfect if you don't necessarily feel like cooking up a separate protein for your pasta dishes.

Trader Joe's Cacio e Pepe Ravioli Undeniably cheesy and peppery, these little raviolis taste so nice when you pair 'em with a homemade brown butter sauce. Each one is pillowy and fresh, even though they cook up quick.

Trader Joe's Pesto Chicken Breast Pre-marinated in the most heavenly pesto concoction, this chicken breast comes complete with a juicy texture and plenty of flavor that doesn't require any heavy lifting on your end – just the cooking part. Set atop of a bed of spaghetti or linguini, it is just divine!

Trader Joe's Soft Italian Nougat When it comes time for dessert, top off your Italian feast with this box of Trader Joe's torrone, which includes candy-like bites with almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios sweetened with honey and sugar. This treat pairs up well with a post-dinner coffee or tea!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more tasty Trader Joe's products!