Trader Joe’s Finally Brought Back This $3 Limited-Time Dinner Item
Pasta lovers are going to want to run to Trader Joe’s, because they just stocked their shelves with a returning seasonal product that’s become a real fan favorite over the years. Savory, cheesy, and perfectly citrusy for the summertime, this $3 find works with a wide variety of foods, from pasta to gnocchi and pizza to garlic bread. Consider your summer dinner plans complete!
Scroll on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s Lemon Pesto Sauce, in stores for a limited time ahead of summer!
That’s right – Trader Joe’s just did a massive restock of their Lemon Pesto Sauce. The $3 jar combines sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, salt and black pepper, and some lemon zest for citrusy flair. Like your typical pesto, it has a thicker texture that’s easily spreadable and mixable into dishes. Trader Joe’s says the best pairings include prosciutto, shrimp, and chicken for all you protein fiends out there!
One Trader Joe’s fan surfaced the sauce on Reddit, rating it a 9 out of 10.
“I will be stocking up,” they wrote in the thread. “It is so good and easy.”
“I’ve been dying to have this again,” one person responded.
Another shopper left their notes on the exact flavor.
“It’s very unique. Kind of bitter and lightly sweet,” they commented. “With a subtle cheesiness. I’m usually not perplexed by flavors in this way so it’s an unusual experience.”
Several more shoppers recommended some easy mealtime pairings using the Trader Joe’s Lemon Pesto Sauce, including:
- A few heaping spoonfuls and pasta water tossed with a pound of spaghetti
- On salmon (or as a marinade for salmon)
- In a shrimp pasta with some zucchini and ricotta
- A tablespoon whisked with a glug of olive oil, and tossed into ravioli
The Lemon Pesto Sauce also tastes wonderful alongside TJ’s Cauliflower Gnocchi and as a pizza sauce paired with fresh mozzarella and some spicy sausage. No matter how you enjoy it, it’s worth stocking up with several cans so you can find the recipe of your dreams!
