Trader Joe’s Finally Brought Back This $3 Limited-Time Dinner Item

Pasta lovers are going to want to run to Trader Joe’s, because they just stocked their shelves with a returning seasonal product that’s become a real fan favorite over the years. Savory, cheesy, and perfectly citrusy for the summertime, this $3 find works with a wide variety of foods, from pasta to gnocchi and pizza to garlic bread. Consider your summer dinner plans complete!

That’s right – Trader Joe’s just did a massive restock of their Lemon Pesto Sauce . The $3 jar combines sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, salt and black pepper, and some lemon zest for citrusy flair. Like your typical pesto, it has a thicker texture that’s easily spreadable and mixable into dishes. Trader Joe’s says the best pairings include prosciutto, shrimp, and chicken for all you protein fiends out there!

Trader Joe's

One Trader Joe’s fan surfaced the sauce on Reddit , rating it a 9 out of 10.

“I will be stocking up,” they wrote in the thread. “It is so good and easy.”

“I’ve been dying to have this again,” one person responded.

Another shopper left their notes on the exact flavor.

“It’s very unique. Kind of bitter and lightly sweet,” they commented. “With a subtle cheesiness. I’m usually not perplexed by flavors in this way so it’s an unusual experience.”