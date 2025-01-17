20 “Fancy” Trader Joe’s Finds Under $10 For A Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Date Night At Home
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As enticing as a fancy dinner out sounds for Valentine’s Day, the reality for a lot of us is that dining out is simply not in our budgets! When it comes to special occasions – especially ones centered around food – I always turn to Trader Joe’s. I can count on them to have special-feeling grocery finds that I don’t have to spend a fortune on, and with a little creativity, a lot of what I make with my TJ’s haul ends up being super satisfying.
Whether it’s a rich chicken marinade, a cheesy appetizer, or a chocolatey dessert, Trader Joe’s has you covered if you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home this year in an affordable fashion. Important to note: a date is not required! You can still form amazing V-Day memories flying solo or gathering with your girls.
Get ready to feel the love with these 20 Trader Joe’s finds under $10 you can shop now!
Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Appetizers
Trader Joe's
Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace
Per TJ's, this flatbread is based on a 100-year-old recipe from the Alsace-Lorraine region of France. Sounds fancy, right? Covered in crème fraîche, caramelized onions, thinly sliced ham, and Gruyère cheese, it bakes so easily in the oven for 8-10 minutes for a great V-Day starter.
Trader Joe's
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
I don't know about you, but there's something about spinach and artichoke dip that screams 'romantic dinner' to me. It's typically on the appetizer menu at any Italian restaurant, and I'd say this $4 TJ's version measures up quite nicely. The herby cheese gets deliciously bubbly and gooey after being baked. Serve with toasted baguette bits to seal the deal!
Trader Joe's
Mini Brioche Bites
Need a bougie bite-size appetizer for your Valentine's feast? Look no further than these brioche bites that are stuffed with a sweet apricot jam and creamy brie cheese. Yeahhh, I'm drooling for this TJ's find.
Trader Joe's
Lemon Stuffed Olives
If you're plotting an abundant charcuterie for the holiday, these lemon-stuffed olives definitely deserve a spot in your spread. Equal parts tart, zesty, briny, and salty, they're worthy of snacking on by themselves. You could also slap some on a homemade pizza, toss 'em into pasta, or bake them into some focaccia for a unique flavor boost.
Trader Joe's
Olive Tapenade Hummus
This "mezze marvel" makes a simple and satisfying opening number for your V-Day date night at home alongside some veggie sticks, crackers, or bruschettas. The smooth and nutty base is expertly complemented by the salty olive tapenade in the center.
Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Main Courses
Trader Joe's
Plain Pizza Dough
I highly encourage you to make your own pizza using this TJ's pizza dough, no matter how you're celebrating Valentine's Day. It always comes out perfectly pillowy, plus it's just pure fun to let your culinary creative side run wild in terms of the sauce and toppings. If you need some recipe inspo, check out this post!
Trader Joe's
Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders
This TJ's product makes cooking yummy, flavorful chicken a total breeze. It comes pre-marinated, so you don't have to do the hard work of making one yourself. It boasts a nice balance between sun-dried tomatoes, basil, garlic, and onion, so it'd make a good pairing with something fancy-feeling like pasta or salad.
Trader Joe's
Mushroom Risotto
Risotto will always be fancy in my mind, even if it's frozen like this TJ's pick. This bag's packed with fragrant mushroom flavors, onion, garlic, and even gets boosted with extra Porcini mushroom seasoning to max out the umami vibes. Trader Joe's recommends lighting some candles, dimming the lights, and serving this meal with Caesar salad and ciabatta and EVOO for dipping. Sounds like the ultimate V-Day setting to me!
Trader Joe's
Spaghetti Carbonara
Same thing goes for this heat-and-eat carbonara dish. It's "rich, creamy, and satisfying," and even comes straight from a supplier in Italy, so you can trust its authenticity. Eat it alongside some salad or oven-roasted veggies to complete your Valentine's Day feast!
Trader Joe's
Chicken Meatballs
These meatballs can put in work way beyond your typical pasta dish. Add some to a stir-fry, sandwich, or soup, and you've got a great, tasty protein source with just enough seasoning that you don't have to add any more yourself.
Trader Joe's
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Fillet
I love cooking this TJ's salmon fillet for a fancier dinner. I'll simply season it up with salt, pepper, and a medley of whatever spices I've got in my cabinet, rub some olive oil and lemon juice on it, and bake it in the oven at 400 F for 20-30 minutes. It goes extremely well with roasted Brussels sprouts and hits the spot every freakin' time. Try it out for V-Day this year – you won't regret it!
Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Desserts
Trader Joe's
Brookie
Now, onto the sweet stuff! TJ's classic brookie never misses. Equal parts brownie and cookie, you and your partner will wanna eat the entire box.
Trader Joe's
Strawberry Mini Hold The Cone!
For a frozen delight, these chocolate and strawberry mini cones taste just like chocolate-covered strawberries.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
Snag this moist and flavorful $5 chocolate cake, decorate it with some pink and red icing, and boom – your V-Day dessert is ready.
Trader Joe's
Sprinkle Cake Bites
These tiny lil' cake bites (hello, Starbucks dupe!) are sprinkled appropriately for the lovey-dovey occasion.
Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Beverages
Trader Joe's
Super Happy Cabernet Sauvignon Sangiovese & Malbec
Made of 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Sangiovese, and 20% Malbec, this "bold and complex" red wine makes a great pairing with barbecue, pork ribs, pizza, cheese plates, and chocolate cake. Mmm, cake.
Trader Joe's
Caretaker Pinot Noir 2022
For notes of cherries, plums, and fresh strawberries, add this $10 bottle to your cart!
Trader Joe's
Vignobles Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc
This "deeply aromatic" white wine comes in with bright notes of citrus and spring blossoms, pairing deliciously well with foods like goat cheese and sweet Italian sausage.
Trader Joe's
Aperito Spritz
This bottled Aperol spritz ($7 for 3) is about to become your absolute favorite drink – V-Day or not!
Trader Joe's
Big Churn Chardonnay California
Finally, this $7 Chardonnay is super oaky and buttery for all you Chardonnay lovers out there. TJ's notes it's a good pairing with braised Brussels sprouts and seafood.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Trader Joe's products!
- How To Make Cheap Trader Joe’s Flowers Look Better And Last Longer ›
- Trader Joe’s New $4 Dessert Is Here To Replace Your Costly Starbucks Habit ›
- Trader Joe’s Fans Say These New Holiday Cookies Are “Dangerously Delicious" ›
- The “Miraculous” New Trader Joe’s Snack You Won’t Feel Guilty Eating ›
- I Was Unhinged In Trader Joe’s Last Week – Let's Review My Snack Haul ›
- Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Fancy $5 Dip: "I Buy One Every Week" ›
- The Best Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Chocolate To Snack On With Your Boo ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.