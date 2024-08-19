Foodies: You’re Gonna Want To Bookmark These Most-Photographed Restaurants For Your Next Meal
Yelp just dropped their list of the top 25 most-photographed restaurants of 2024, and it has us drooling for a fancy, pic-worthy meal. If you’re always the first one to whip out your phone for a quick picture once any kind of food arrives at your table, you’re definitely gonna want to try out these places. Therestaurants span over a wide range of cuisines, from Chinese to Mexican and Thaito barbecue(all vetted by actual Yelp diners), so you’re sure to find a foodie-friendly spot that’s perfect for your next night out. Check out the full list below!
Nep Cafe by Kei Concepts
1. Nep Cafe by Kei Concepts
Vietnamese
Located in Irvine, California, Nep Cafe by Kei Concepts serves up some seriously satisfying Vietnamese dishes. From filet mignon to garlic noodles, each of their specialties is presented to perfection. The inside of the restaurant is just as stunning as the food, though you may have a wait – this spot is one of Orange County's busiest restaurants!
Juqi
2. Juqi
Chinese
Juqi brings a true Beijing influence to their first-ever US location in Flushing, New York with a wide range of Chinese dishes. Their Peking duck is hailed as one of the most-photographed meals, since it's carved tableside. They have even more traditional bites to indulge in, like kung pao chicken and mapo tofu.
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
3. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
American
Vegas is the place to be if you're a foodie, and Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen is not one to miss. Of course, the celebrity factor is a huge draw to this Las Vegas-based restaurant, but signature dishes like the succulent beef wellington and tasty lobster risotto will really steal the show. The interior of the restaurant is modern, lively, and vibey.
X-FISH Izakaya
4. X-FISH Izakaya
Sushi
Landing the #4 spot is X-FISH Izakaya, located in Buena Park, California. You really can't ever go wrong with sushi, as it's always stunning on the plate. This spot's $55 all-you-can-eat omakase is an absolute staple on their menu, offering a delicious array of sushi, sashimi, and 14 pieces of high-quality nigiri. The inside of the restaurant is clean and minimalistic, mirroring the flawless presentation of the food.
Bacchanal Buffet
5. Bacchanal Buffet
Buffet-style
This decadent buffet located in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada is insane. They've got all kinds of crab: crab legs (pictured above), king crab, snow crab, and steamed crab. Surf and turf is the name of the game here, as they also serve lobster, pork belly, Korean fried chicken, and lamb chops among other things. Every buffet selection is thoughtfully presented to enhance the whole dining experience. Plus, you'll be surrounded by the classic hustle-and-bustle of Las Vegas since it's located right in the casino-hotel!
La Grande Boucherie
6. La Grande Boucherie
French
Every aspect of La Grande Boucherie in Chicago, Illinois is picturesque. The stained glass art, mosaic floors, and stacked center bar will steal your attention – that is, until you scan the menu. This restaurant serves up a mean steak tartare, Wagyu burger, Macaroni au Gratin, and even more fancy foods that arrive on elegant plates. Don't even get us started on the cocktails!
Chubby Cattle BBQ Rowland Heights
7. Chubby Cattle BBQ Rowland Heights
Korean BBQ
Korean barbecue is naturally photogenic, as you prepare each bite yourself atop a personal grill. The ritual is super fun in itself, and the cozy interior of Chubby Cattle BBQ in Rowland Heights, California only enhances it. This location is furnished with intimate seating, cozy low light, and even a free gaming arcade to enjoy post-meal. Korean BBQ is something we think everyone should experience at least once!
Mama’s Fish House
8. Mama’s Fish House
Hawaiian
If you ever find yourself in Paia, Hawaii, Mama's Fish House is a must. Their fish dishes are caught fresh daily by local fishermen, so you know you're getting the good stuff. Fans of the restaurant have fallen in love with the Tristan Island Lobster Tails for dinner, and the Polynesian Black Pearl (pictured above) for dessert. Yum. The main selling point of this island dining experience is that it sits right along the shore, offering some really serene ocean views.
Konban
9. Konban
Izakaya
This Japanese-Korean fusion joint in New York, New York dishes up some super high-quality and authentic bites, from katsu to udon noodles. The interior of the restaurant is designed with warmth and simplicity in mind, amping up the comfort food to a tee. Devoted diners love the corn ice cream (pictured above), which is cleverly shaped like a corn on the cob and made with oven-roasted corn and white chocolate.
Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House
10. Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House
Japanese Hot Pot
You can choose from three tiers of all-you-can-eat hot pot at this chic spot in Santa Clara, California. Like Korean barbecue, hot pot is really ritualistic and interactive, as you cook your own meats in a simmering pot of flavorful broth right at your table. Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House offers a wide array of Wagyu meats to indulge in, among other decadent dishes like beef tartare, shrimp sashimi, and scallops.
Zippy’s Las Vegas
11. Zippy’s Las Vegas
Hawaiian
Zippy's Hawaiian cuisine touched down in the mainland in Las Vegas, Nevada last year, and it's been loved ever since. The fast-casual spot serves up classic Hawaiian dishes with a Korean twist, such as Korean fried chicken, chili rice, and their signature Zip Pac that includes a little bit of everything: golden fried chicken, a breaded white flaky hoki fish filet, a tender slice of teriyaki marinated beef, and a slice of Spam over rice.
Marugame Udon
12. Marugame Udon
Japanese
This noodle joint in Honolulu, Hawaii allows you to watch as your hearty udon bowl is made. The separate tempura station is totally picture-worthy, too. The Curry Nikutama Udon is Marugame Udon's best-selling dish, which is served with sweet beef and a soft-boiled egg.
Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant
13. Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant
Mexican
This Mexican spot in Las Vegas, Nevada serves up dishes inspired by the Mexican coast. It's a real surf and turf show, with offerings that range from lobster enchiladas to birria tacos. The inside is colorful and energetic – you'll find a skeleton mariachi man, neon light art pieces, and intricate chandeliers as you dine.
Prince Dumpling
14. Prince Dumpling
Dim Sum
Prince Dumpling, located in Rosemead, California, is filled with picture-perfect dishes like these pan-fried pork buns, soup dumplings, and dan dan noodles. Though you wouldn't expect it from the outside, the inside is super roomy and boasts a clean, minimalistic design. You'll have tons of fun here, especially because the bustling dumpling kitchen is visible through glass.
Olio e Più
15. Olio e Più
Italian
Your next elegant date night is calling! Italian joint Olio e Più is seated in Chicago, Illinos, and offers up some truly unforgettable meals. The interior is rustic yet polished, plus the lighting is romantically dim. You can order from a large list of different pastas, like this Chitarra Alla Carbonara topped with an egg yolk, Gnocchi Pesto E Pistacchio, and Ravioli Di Carciofi, just to name a few.
Honolulu Seafood Restaurant
16. Honolulu Seafood Restaurant
Dim Sum
This Chinese seafood spot in Honolulu, Hawaii is all about large portions and high-quality food. The dim dum selection is vast and oh-so tasty, but you can also order heartier classics like chow mein noodles, Peking duck, and plenty of plump stuffed buns. The interior is uniquely decorated, plus the seating layout encourages communal eating – bring your friends!
Summer House on the Lake
17. Summer House on the Lake
Pizza
You'll find a little bit of everything at Summer House on the Lake, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. They've got pizza, sandwiches, pasta, tacos, and more for the main event, then plenty of sweet treats to pick from once dessert o' clock rolls around. This restaurant's Californian influence is undoubtedly seen through not only their dishes, but the inside of the dining room as well. The space is breezy and light, dotted with palm trees, greenery, woven chairs and light fixtures, and striped walls. They even have a whole cookie bar!
Straits Honolulu
18. Straits Honolulu
Asian Fusion
Straits in Honolulu, Hawaii specializes in Southeast Asian cuisine, from katsu platters to noodle dishes. Diners especially love the Crab Garlic Noodles, which are served with a whole crab on a bed of flavorful wok-fried egg noodles. Their unique cocktails are not to be missed, either.
VIDA Cocina & Tequila
19. VIDA Cocina & Tequila
Mexican
This vibey cocina in Altamonte Springs, Florida has tons of delicious Mexican dishes to choose from, like birria tacos and chimichangas. They also have some playful riffs on other cuisines, demonstrated through their fresh Culichi Sushi! The interior of this restaurant is colorful and bold, playing up the greatness of their food. When it's time for a treat, VIDA has quite the selection of tequila and mezcal cocktails, as well as desserts like churros and tres leches cake.
Terry Black’s Barbecue
20. Terry Black’s Barbecue
Barbecue
Terry Black's Barbecue has been a staple in the Austin, Texas area for years, and with over 10,000 photos and 7,000 reviews on Yelp, it's clear to see why. This is true Southern comfort food. Each cut of expertly-cooked pork, beef, and sausage can be paired with a platter of creamy mac and cheese, greens, cream corn, and coleslaw. The interior is fairly no-frills, which only speaks to the sheer greatness of their meats.
Coqodaq
21. Coqodaq
Korean Chicken
Caviar fiends are gonna love this restaurant located in New York, New York. Their signature dish is none other than the Golden Nugget – a breaded chicken nugget topped with a generous serving of caviar. Coqodaq's entire menu is influenced by the art of Korean fried chicken, so you'll be able to find offerings like fried chicken, chicken nuggets, and soy garlic chicken amongst fresh salads and noodle dishes.
Cafe Du Monde
22. Cafe Du Monde
French Cafe
Cafe Du Monde might have a limited menu (it's literally just beignets and coffee), but the New Orleans, Louisiana stop is so worth it. The restaurant's open-air seating arrangement in the French Quarter offers an amazing atmosphere while you chow down on the famous fried pastries (with plenty of powdered sugar, of course).
Southeast Impression
23. Southeast Impression
Thai
This Thai food joint in Fairfax, Virginia serves up a multitude of hearty noodles, soups, and salads. The vibe of the restaurant's interior is nothing short of classy and cool, which only heightens the experience. Diners love the Drunken Noodles, Pineapple Fried Rice, and Hainanese Chicken.
Anchovies & Salt
24. Anchovies & Salt
Vietnamese
This Renton, Washington restaurant has it goin' on. Anchovies & Salt delivers Vietnamese dishes that go way beyond your typical bowl of pho. Banh Mi, crab rolls, and doughy beef-stuffed pillows await you inside a cozy interior.
Nami Kaze
25. Nami Kaze
Japanese
Asian fusion is the name of the game at Nami Kaze in Honolulu, Hawaii. Many of their dishes are brunch-worthy, like the Honey Walnut Shrimp Waffles, Shrimp Eggs Benedict, and Custard French Toast, offering a really unique take on classic brunch fare.
