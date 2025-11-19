10 Trader Joe’s Side Dishes That’ll Save Your Thanksgiving Feast At The Last Minute

Last year, I spent hours slaving away over a Thanksgiving side dish that none of my family members even touched. I watched my homemade meal (which I spent way too much time on) collect dust in the corner throughout the whole night.

Meanwhile, my cousin’s frozen Trader Joe’s sweet potato side dish was a smash hit. My family devoured it in all of five seconds. Everyone was praising her whipped sweet potatoes, despite the fact that all she had to do was pop them in the microwave for a few minutes beforehand. (If I sound bitter, it’s because I am.)

But it’s not that it doesn’t make sense, since no one is as skilled in the culinary art of Thanksgiving side dishes as Trader Joe’s is. With this in mind, I’ve rounded up the most delicious sides from the grocery chain for the holidays, so you can have the winning bite of the night without even having to break a sweat.

Scroll on to discover 10 can't-miss Trader Joe's Thanksgiving sides to serve up this season!

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Risotto No Thanksgiving meal is complete without a dash of sweetness on the side. This heat-and-eat risotto perfectly satisfies my sweet tooth without the guilt I’d feel from, say, cupcakes. However, this cheesy dish is also the perfect amount of savory to balance it all out.

Trader Joe's Cornbread Stuffing Mix My sister actively hates stuffing. She once told me that it tastes like refined vomit. One year, I challenged her to try Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing, and now she’s 100% converted – so much so that she’s practically addicted to it... I think she needs an intervention.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes What happens when you mix sweet potatoes with vanilla bean, nutmeg, and brown sugar? Pure culinary bliss, that’s what. I’ll have three extra servings of this side, please.

Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies These miniature pies are so very cute that I almost feel bad about eating them. Almost. Truth is, they’re way too tasty to pass up!

Trader Joe's Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie Who knew sprinkling of cranberries on an almond-vanilla pie could be so satisfying? Dare I say this is the best pie I’ve ever had in my life (and I’m no stranger to dessert). Whoever came up with this treat deserves an award, TBH.

Trader Joe's Creamy Corn Everyone loves to whip out elaborate dishes for Thanksgiving, but sometimes, the biggest hits are the simplest recipes. That’s why I love Trader Joe’s Creamy Corn. It's no-fuss and no holiday meal would be complete without it.

Trader Joe's Harvest Apple Salad Kit We have to incorporate greens in here somehow, right? This salad kit will do just the trick at only $4 a bag. While it may not be a traditional Thanksgiving side, it’s the perfect way to sneak in a healthy option.

Trader Joe's Turkey Gravy Serving Thanksgiving turkey or mashed potatoes without gravy should be considered an illegal act. Fortunately, Trader Joe’s has the best gravy in the biz, priced at only $1.69 despite its priceless taste.

Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips This might be the best snack ever made. They’re like a whole Thanksgiving meal stuffed into a single chip. They’re perfect to munch on while making awkward small talk with your extended family as they pester you as to why you’re still single.

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Buns This is an effortless dessert (or post-Thanksgiving breakfast option) that everyone will love. How can you possibly go wrong with cinnamon buns? These are made by Danish bakers who know all the best tricks of the trade. They're smothered with cream cheese frosting that makes each bite so succulent. Yum!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Trader Joe's products!