Paying Trader Joe’s a visit during peak Valentine’s season can be a dangerous game. Between all the limited-time desserts and seasonal skincare finds, the FOMO is very real in choosing what to and what not to buy.

As someone who navigates the ever-so crowded aisles every single week, I’ve learned that not every seasonal drop is a winner. Some are simply overhyped on social media, while others are genuinely hidden gems.

To save you the guesswork on your Valentine’s Day gifts and snacking options, I’ve narrowed down the top 9 picks of 2026 I think are absolute essentials for celebrating.

Add these 9 Trader Joe’s Valentine’s gifts to your cart ASAP before they vanish for the year.

@traderjoesobsessed Sweetheart Bath Fizzer This brand-new bath fizzer will be a must for anyone obsessed with moments of self care. Scented with notes of sweet berries, its heart shape is also downright perfect for the season. Find it in Trader Joe's beauty aisle now while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil This new $6 body oil from Trader Joe's will definitely fly off shelves fast, and not just because it makes a great special-feeling Valentine's gift. In fact, shoppers have compared it to a similar Sol de Janeiro product that goes for over four times the price of TJ's version. Did someone say dupe?!

Trader Joe's Heart Shaped Macarons These come around at TJ's every Valentine's Day for a reason. They're so classic! Flavored with vanilla, strawberry, and raspberry, these heart-shaped macarons are undeniably festive and oh-so sweet. Find them in stores now for $5.99 (8-count).

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts Bring on all the chocolate, please! These newly-launched marshmallow hearts feature heart-shaped strawberry confections covered in milk chocolate for added indulgence. I think they'd be great as a charcuterie addition or even as a hot chocolate topper if it's still frigid come V-Day where you live. Points for versatility, plus a box is just $4.49.

Trader Joe's Dozen Red Roses Don't skip the roses if you're trying to go full romantic this Valentine's Day! Trader Joe's dozen goes for $14.99 in most locations.

For The Love Of Chocolate Mousse Cake It's baaack! Trader Joe's beloved heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake is a must, plus it's great for sharing with your Valentine. It has a similar texture to my other favorite mousse treat from the grocer, the Raspberry Mousse Cakes, except it's exceptionally chocolatey. Find it before it runs out at your local store for $4.99.

Trader Joe's Marula Oil Cream Cleanser As far as non-food items go, Trader Joe's has plenty of luxe-looking options that'll impress your giftee without you actually having to spend a ton of money. This $6.99 marula cleanser is dermatologist-formulated to give the skin an ultra gentle clean so it won't feel noticeably stripped or dry. Plus, if irritation is a concern, it's made with 1% colloidal oatmeal to soothe redness and inflammation.

Trader Joe's Honey Hydration Face Mask This $7.99 hydrating face mask is so good, I stock up on it immediately every single time I run out. It's made with top-shelf skincare ingredients without costing a fortune – the ideal gift for skincare lovers, I must say.

This post has been updated.