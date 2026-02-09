Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

From viral skincare dupes to the return of heart-shaped macarons, these are the only Trader Joe's finds you need to slay V-Day on a budget.

Last-Minute Valentine’s? 9 Trader Joe’s Gems You'll Want To Buy Before Feb. 14

Trader Joe's top Valentine's Day gifts for 2026 include heart-shaped macarons, new spa items like bath fizzers and oil cleansers, and a new mini sheet cake flavor.
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 09, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Paying Trader Joe’s a visit during peak Valentine’s season can be a dangerous game. Between all the limited-time desserts and seasonal skincare finds, the FOMO is very real in choosing what to and what not to buy.

As someone who navigates the ever-so crowded aisles every single week, I’ve learned that not every seasonal drop is a winner. Some are simply overhyped on social media, while others are genuinely hidden gems.

To save you the guesswork on your Valentine’s Day gifts and snacking options, I’ve narrowed down the top 9 picks of 2026 I think are absolute essentials for celebrating.

Add these 9 Trader Joe’s Valentine’s gifts to your cart ASAP before they vanish for the year.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sweetheart Bath Fizzer

@traderjoesobsessed

Sweetheart Bath Fizzer

This brand-new bath fizzer will be a must for anyone obsessed with moments of self care. Scented with notes of sweet berries, its heart shape is also downright perfect for the season. Find it in Trader Joe's beauty aisle now while supplies last.

\u200bTrader Joe's Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil

Trader Joe's

Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil

This new $6 body oil from Trader Joe's will definitely fly off shelves fast, and not just because it makes a great special-feeling Valentine's gift. In fact, shoppers have compared it to a similar Sol de Janeiro product that goes for over four times the price of TJ's version. Did someone say dupe?!

\u200bTrader Joe's Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake

There's really no shortage at TJ's as far as sweets go. But as I mentioned, not everything is worth adding to your cart. After Trader Joe's recently launched this new mini sheet cake flavor for $6, I swiftly walked to my nearest store to try it, and I can confidently say it'll make an amazing V-Day treat for 2026! Laced with classic sandwich cookie flavor, I'd highly recommend decorating it a bit more for the holiday with some strawberries and perhaps some of Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkle.

\u200bTrader Joe's Heart Shaped Macarons

Trader Joe's

Heart Shaped Macarons

These come around at TJ's every Valentine's Day for a reason. They're so classic! Flavored with vanilla, strawberry, and raspberry, these heart-shaped macarons are undeniably festive and oh-so sweet. Find them in stores now for $5.99 (8-count).

\u200bTrader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts

Trader Joe's

Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts

Bring on all the chocolate, please! These newly-launched marshmallow hearts feature heart-shaped strawberry confections covered in milk chocolate for added indulgence. I think they'd be great as a charcuterie addition or even as a hot chocolate topper if it's still frigid come V-Day where you live. Points for versatility, plus a box is just $4.49.

\u200bTrader Joe's Dozen Red Roses

Trader Joe's

Dozen Red Roses

Don't skip the roses if you're trying to go full romantic this Valentine's Day! Trader Joe's dozen goes for $14.99 in most locations.

\u200bTrader Joe's For The Love Of Chocolate Mousse Cake

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt

For The Love Of Chocolate Mousse Cake

It's baaack! Trader Joe's beloved heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake is a must, plus it's great for sharing with your Valentine. It has a similar texture to my other favorite mousse treat from the grocer, the Raspberry Mousse Cakes, except it's exceptionally chocolatey. Find it before it runs out at your local store for $4.99.

\u200bTrader Joe's Marula Oil Cream Cleanser\u200b

Trader Joe's

Marula Oil Cream Cleanser

As far as non-food items go, Trader Joe's has plenty of luxe-looking options that'll impress your giftee without you actually having to spend a ton of money. This $6.99 marula cleanser is dermatologist-formulated to give the skin an ultra gentle clean so it won't feel noticeably stripped or dry. Plus, if irritation is a concern, it's made with 1% colloidal oatmeal to soothe redness and inflammation.

\u200bTrader Joe's Honey Hydration Face Mask

Trader Joe's

Honey Hydration Face Mask

This $7.99 hydrating face mask is so good, I stock up on it immediately every single time I run out. It's made with top-shelf skincare ingredients without costing a fortune – the ideal gift for skincare lovers, I must say.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more amazing Trader Joe's products worth buying each month!

This post has been updated.

trader joe'svalentine's dayvalentines gift guidegrocery shoppingdessertgiftsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

bridgerton cast movies and tv shows
Entertainment

Where To Watch The 'Bridgerton' Cast Next While You Wait For Season 4 Part 2

Trader Joe's top Valentine's Day gifts for 2026 include heart-shaped macarons, new spa items like bath fizzers and oil cleansers, and a new mini sheet cake flavor.
Food News & Menu Updates

Last-Minute Valentine’s? 9 Trader Joe’s Gems You'll Want To Buy Before Feb. 14

Woman in elegant dress on red carpet facing paparazzi flashbulbs.
TV

E!’s Most ‘Unhinged’ Show Yet:  Putting Canceled Celebs in One House

​Aldi Crofton 2-Quart Heart Shaped Dutch Oven Le Creuset Dupe
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Aldi’s ‘Aisle Of Shame’ Just Got A Valentine’s Makeover—We Found The Best Decor Under $20

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit