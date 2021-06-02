The Best Places To Travel Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Our travel bucket list keeps getting longer and longer, which is why we've curated a list of the best places for each zodiac sign to vacation, plus the type of vacation you'll want to book in order to have the best trip. "I believe it's important to consider destinations you're drawn to when you're dreaming up travel plans...As a Gemini, and Leo rising, I feel the urge to travel often," says Travel and Wellness Blogger, Ritika P. "But my Capricorn moon keeps me grounded and on task with planning and strategizing for my trips." Where will your sign take you next? Grab your carry-on and find the best vacation spot below to satisfy your celestial desires.
Aries
Image via Alan Carrillo/Unsplash
As the most passionate sign of the zodiac, Aries will want to travel solo on a budget around the world documenting all of the seven wonders of the world on Instagram. They'll have the vigor to make new friends as they explore and see the wonderful places they've dreamed of. Vacation Dream Destinations: Cairo, Egypt and The Grand Canyon, Arizona
Taurus
Image via Colin Watts/Unsplash
Tauruses are extremely indulgent, which is why they'll travel luxuriously (business class, check!) to beautiful beaches with their romantic partner or lover. Their only necessity is to keep the Champagne flowing and lobster available while they're on vacation — go big or go home. Vacation Dream Destinations: Cocoa Island Beaches, Maldives and Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro
Gemini
Image via Heidi Kaden/Unsplash
Being a dualistic sign, Geminis like to experience the extreme and juxtaposition of the country and the flair of big city life when traveling with their besties. They'll opt to stay in the outskirts of the excitement, as long as the countryside is a train ride out of a nearby bustling city. Vacation Dream Destinations: Napa, California and Tuscany, Italy
Cancer
Photo by Luigi Comba on Unsplash
The ideal getaway for Cancer is luxuriating at the beach with a margarita in one hand and a romance novel in the other. This sensitive zodiac sign will ideally travel with their family and spend time bonding with their brood over fun games, which will bring them closer and make memories. Vacation Dream Destinations: Miami, Florida and Whitehaven Beach, Australia
Leo
Image via Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash
Leos are an extremely creative sign who finds comfort in traveling with their significant other and friends. The lion will be inspired while walking the brightly lit streets of the city, singing karaoke (or any activity that will keep the focus and attention on them), and taking selfies showing off their trip. Vacation Dream Destinations: Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan
Virgo
Virgos are known for their sophisticated taste, which is why a stay at an all-inclusive hotel is perfect for their vacation. As long as they're with their loved ones or a small group of friends who they cherish, they'll have a great time while traveling. Vacation Dream Destinations: Turks and Caicos, The Cayman Islands, and Cancun, Mexico
Libra
Image via Jordan Steranka/Unsplash
Known to adore the good life, Libras will make reservations at the swankiest restaurants and resorts to impress their partner. Any romantic spot on the globe that radiates warmth and positivity is an ideal spot for Libra to hit up while on vacation with their S.O. or crush they want to impress. Vacation Dream Destinations: Santorini, Greece and Positano, Italy
Scorpio
Image via Annie Spratt/Unsplash
A spa in the middle of the desert is the ideal spot for Scorpio to transform and relax while on vacation. If possible, they'll want to go away on their own to reap the benefits of detoxing and decompressing. This can help to fully regenerate their body, mind, and spirit. Vacation Dream Destinations: Desert Hot Springs, California and Atlas Mountains, Morocco
Sagittarius
Sagittarius signs don't necessarily have a place in mind when they travel, as they are the adventurers and wanderers of the zodiac. All they need is their backpacks, passports, cameras, and a pack of stamps to send postcards along their journeys to friends and family as they are known free spirits. Vacation Dream Destinations: Madagascar, Africa and Madrid, Spain
Capricorn
Image via Trevor Hayes/Unsplash
Capricorns go first class all the way and want to stay in a bustling metropolis with lots to do. The high-class sea-goat will opt to stay in a 5-star hotel. They'll love indulging in room service and the mini bar (they work hard, therefore they must play hard). Vacation Dream Destinations: London, England and New York, New York
Aquarius
Aquarians are totally cool with roughing it at musical festivals, as long as they are surrounded by their besties. They'll opt to stay in an inexpensive motel off the grid or in a rural campsite in their RV rental — only if they're traveling with their squad and making memories. Vacation Dream Destinations: Joshua Tree, California and Zion River, Utah
Pisces
Image via Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash
Mystical Pisces likes to take a bohemian vacation, but with a twist. Glamping is ideal for Pisces, who will hit the coast and set up their tents by the beach shore with their entourage of friends. They are fish who swim in their schools, so Pisces will travel with their crew. Vacation Dream Destinations: Big Sur, California and Kauai, Hawaii
