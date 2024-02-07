10 Sunny Spring Break Destinations That Guarantee Paradise This Year
Winter has officially overstayed its welcome IMO, but we have an early spring to look forward to according to Punxsatawney Phil! I know I can't be the only person dreaming of breezy spring dresses, sandy white beaches, and a reason to dive into steamy rom-com vacation reads. Sure — you can always experience this at home to some degree, but we all know how traveling has a way of boosting our moods.
To give you a bit of travel inspo, here are 10 spring break destinations for your vision board. A while you're at it, check out our list of spring break essentials so you have everything you need when you're on vacation! 😘
Spring Break Destinations That Don't Require A Passport
Image via Springhill Suites by Marriott
Springhill Suites by Marriott in Panama City Beach, Florida
When you think about spring break destinations that don't require a passport, Florida usually comes to mind. If we're being more specific, Panama City Beach is one of the inexpensive locations that sees a ton of travelers taking advantage of the sunny weather and sandy beaches.
If you're looking for something that's low key and offers a ton of fun that's wallet-friendly, the Springhill Suites by Marriott is the place to visit. You can spend a couple of days enjoying everything the hotel has to offer — fitness center and pool area — or you can check out surrounding activities! There's places to go golfing, bowling, and there's the electrifying Shipwreck Island Waterpark to splash around at.
Image via Mission Pacific Hotel
Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California
Round up your besties for a girls trip to remember at the Mission Pacific Hotel in sunny Oceanside, CA! Aside from having an award-winning view of the ocean, you'll be surrounded by a vibe that's all about relaxation. Enjoy a day at the
But, there's always plenty to do if you and girls are all about creating new memories together. You can take surf lessons, play golf & pickleball, go shopping, and dine at the MICHELIN-starred restaurant Valleor the Top Gun House — yes, the same one featured in Top Gun!
To make it even better, the Mission Pacific Hotel is offering a spring break package called Dine and Unwind which includes a food and beverage credit when you book a two-night stay! Uh, yes please!
Image via Salishan Coastal Lodge
Salishan Coastal Lodge in Gleneden Beach, OR
California may be known for being an idyllic place for spring break destinations, but Oregon also has something to offer those who're looking for a change of scenery. There's different hiking trails to walk along and an aerial adventure park that'll inspire you to let your inner child run free.
With it's Adventure Your Way package, the Salishan Coastal Lodge offers guests a nightly credit where you can do everything from join yoga classes or let your burnout fall away at the spa.
Image via Catalina Island Company
Catalina Island Company in Catalina, California
Catalina, CA is an island that boasts luscious green grass , stunning seaside views, and the Catalina Island Company! There's something to do for everyone here and we've got a first-hand look at why you'll always consider this in your list of spring break destinations. Not only will you have optimal lodging options at Hotel Atwater or Pavilion Hotel, but you can go on the Explore El Rancho Escondido tour to learn more about the beautiful island.
Got a taste for something adventurous? Well, book a Zip Line Eco Tour or the Catalina Aerial Adventure! They're family-friendly experiences that are sure to be the highlights of your trip if you're traveling with loved ones.
Image via The Hollywood Roosevelt
The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California
This one's for our glamour girls who need a visually-pleasing space to vacation at. The Hollywood Roosevelt is a famous boutique hotel known for being the spot for all of Hollywood's movers and shakers in the entertainment industry so you'll be in good hands while staying here!
Stop by the Rosy Café for al fresco dining any time of the day and enjoy a Classic Cinema Night on March 20th at The Hollywood Roosevelt Cinegrill Theater. Also, lounge by the breathtaking Tropicana Pool that features artwork painted by David Hockney.
Like we said, it's the place to be if you crave a glamorous version of an Eat, Pray, Love trip.
Spring Break Destinations That'll Fill Your Passport Book
Image via Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Punta Mita, Mexico
Make sure your passport is up-to-date because it's almost time to travel abroad. Your first stop is at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Punta Mita, Mexico where you'll be surrounded by lush greenery on private island. If you don't want to make it a family trip, invite your S.O. for some fun in the sun. Enjoy a private tequila tasting by an expert mixologist after you've allowed yourself to unwind at the Apuane Spa.
Image via Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
What's better than an all-inclusive resort? I'm sure you can find plenty of things that are, but not having to worry about extra expenses to enjoy spring break sounds perfect. At the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos hotel, you'll enjoy a family-friendly environment that has rooms and dining that'll satisfy everyone's preferences. There's even a supervised Kidz Club filled with games, arts and crafts, and an outdoor playground for the little people you love to enjoy.
Image via Grace Bay Club
Grace Bay Club in Turks & Caicos
If you've been dreaming about visiting Turks & Caicos, now's the time to start planning to visit Grace Bay Club, a luxurious all-suite resort. It's in the process of being renovated, so you'll get to enjoy the freshness of its interior by the time spring break rolls around. Hop on a private yacht charter or in-villa rum blending experience before dining at the Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar.
If you think the fun has to stop in the daytime, think again. There's nighttime activities that involve telescopes, kayaks, and more!
Image via Palm Heights
Palm Heights in Grand Cayman B.W.I.
The Grand Cayman Islands is home to Palm Heights, a minimally glamorous hotel situated in the Caribbeans. Even though you'll be enjoying a break from scheduled Zoom meetings, you'll still enjoy complimentary wifi if you need to briefly hop on the internet. Also, you'll get to go paddle-boarding, snorkeling, jet-skiing, and more! If you prefer to have a more intimate view of the ocean, enjoy free diving or snorkeling tours.
Stop by the Coconut Club to enjoy food and drinks that promote wellness.
Image via Majestic Elegance Resort
Majestic Elegance Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The Majestic Elegance Resort in Punta Cana is an all-inclusive resort that's perfect for someone looking for a real experience during spring break. There's five additional 18+ bars located on the property, nine pools, four tennis courts, and free entrances to an array of other places. It'll be impossible to visit every restaurant, bar, or pool, but that doesn't meant you can't fill your itinerary with fun things to do!
Which spring break destinations are at the top of your travel vision board?
Lead image via Michael Block/Pexels
