Serve These Delicious Plant-Based Pizzas At Your Next Party
Summer pizza makes for a great appetizer or main dish for friends and family. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor BBQ or outdoor movie night at home, we’ve got a couple of plant-based pizza recipes that are a perfect way to please a crowd without a ton of effort. Grilled or baked, top them with your favorite summer veggies, like tomatoes, peppers and greens, and drizzle on the best vegan cheese for pizza: Miyoko’s Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella. This plant milk cheese is amazing – it melts into bubbly, cheesy goodness and tastes delicious! You don’t have to be vegan to absolutely love this cheese.
Miyoko’s cheeses and butters are all crafted with simple, organic and quality ingredients using traditional craft creamery methods. Miyoko’s Plant Milk Pourable Mozzarella is made from organic cultured cashew milk and actually melts and browns unlike other vegan cheeses that use melt-inhibiting ingredients. Simply pour the mozzarella on your pizza, bake, and enjoy the melty, cheesy layer you’ve always loved (and maybe missed) from pizza.
Vegan or just plant curious? Whether for health, sustainability or ethical reasons, you can feel good eating this plant-based mozzarella. We asked our pal Angie Caruso of Healthful Radiance to show us how she uses Miyoko’s Plant Milk Pourable Mozzarella to make a veggie pizza and a plant-based meat pie for her friends and family. Check them out!
Loaded Veggie Pizza
- 1 store-bought pizza dough
- 1/3 cup tomato sauce
- 3 slices of a beefsteak tomato
- 1/3 cup @miyokoscreamery Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella
- 1/4 cup roasted red pepper strips
- 1/4 cup arugula
Plant-Based Meat and Cheese Pizza
- 1 store-bought pizza dough
- 1/3 cup tomato sauce
- 1/3 cup @miyokoscreamery Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella
- 1/4 cup plant based meat crumbles of choice
- 1/4 cup arugula
Assemble each pie in the order of the ingredients listed, then bake in a pre-heated oven at 500F for 10-20 min or until the cheese has melted to your liking. Slice, share, and enjoy!
Mmmm….now we want pizza, please! Try Angie’s Vegan Caprese Salad too, made with Miyoko’s Fresh Plant Milk Mozzarella. For dessert on Angie’s summer entertaining menu, treat yourself to these decadent Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars using Miyoko’s Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter. Enjoy!
Photo + Video by Angie Caruso.