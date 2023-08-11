Why You Need To Hire A Wedding Content Creator For Your Upcoming Nuptials
So we've all heard of wedding photographers and videographers. Heck, you may have shelled out a cool $10k for a 10-minute montage of your wedding day— a montage that you can't really post on social media and haven't revisited since the first time you watched it. Everyone wants to document their big day (and you definitely should) but we've reallocated our videographer budgets to a much better, more practical resource that you may not even know exists. Enter, the Wedding Content Creator.
If you're wondering WTF a wedding content creator is (and what they do), look no further. Keep reading to find out all the specs on this growing wedding trend, and by the end of the article we're sure you'll be hiring your own content creator for all your future events.
What is a wedding content creator?
@planwithlaur
What are your thoughts on wedding content creators? #weddingdaycontentcreator #weddingcontentcreator #weddingcontentcreation
Think of your wedding content creator as the influencer of your big day. Their sole mission is to capture all the special, sometimes awkward and definitely funny in-between moments of your wedding day in real time. Depending on what you'd like them to do, most wedding content creators stick alongside the bride, constantly taking videos and pictures on their phone that highlight the moments of your wedding day from the lens of a bestie.
Whether you want to post everything on social media or simply have a camera roll full of memories, wedding content creators capture the candid micro-moments that may be otherwise forgotten. And the best part — you don't need to wait months for the pictures and videos to be delivered.
If you'd like, some of these creators will edit and post on your behalf, so you can enjoy your wedding tech-free.
Why should I hire a wedding content creator?
For couples who want to be fully immersed in the moment but know they also want to share the love on social media and/or simply have all of their special day documented, this emerging service may be just what you need.
How much do wedding content creators cost?
@weddingdaycontentcreator
How much does wedding day content creation cost? Here are my prices #weddingtok #2023brides #2024bride #weddingdaytiktok #weddingvendor #weddingdaycontentcreation #weddingdaycontentcreator #weddingdaycontentcreatorprice
Seasoned wedding content creators start at around $1,000, which we think is a great price considering the massive amount of memories they'll capture, how long they stay with you, and the quick turnaround time.
What's the turnaround time for content?
It depends on who you hire, but the turnaround time is around 24 hours for (at least) a solid chunk of the content. Again, if you want your content creator to make TikToks for you or edit your photos, that will take additional time (and cost more $$).
How do I book a wedding content creator?
If Google isn’t turning up satisfying results, head straight to the source: TikTok and Instagram. Start with the hashtags #weddingcontentcreator or #eventcontentcreator to get a feel for the available social content creators out there. If you're looking to narrow down your search by location, try adding the destination to the end of the hashtag (like #weddingcontentcreatornyc) to seek out local pros. Keep in mind that most of these content creators will travel, but that would be an added cost to their service.
What should I ask my wedding content creator before the event?
@candidandkate
If you’ve been wedding day content creator curious, here’s some things to consider when it comes to quality to help you pick the perfect one for your wedding. This was hardly an option when I was a bride and I’m so excited for everyone considering this for their weddings - finding the right vendor is always key and I hope this tip series helps you confidently hire a quality wedding day content creator if that’s what’s right for you 🤍 I’m always happy to help with recs too, just let me know. #weddingtiktok #bridetok #bridetobe #2023brides #2024brides #pickingweddingvendors #weddingdaycontent wedding content creator, how to find a wedding content creator, finding good vendors
We always recommend checking out their content style before hand, but here are some additional questions worth asking.
- What's your content style?
- What equipment do you use?
- What will pre-planning look like?
- What content will I receive and when will I receive it?
- Do you count against my photographer’s non-compete?
- Have you worked weddings before? How many have you worked?
Finally, try and gauge whether they seem to genuinely care. If they're excited and engaged in your conversation, that passion will come through in the content they gather. Good luck!
