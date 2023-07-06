10 Tips On How To Keep Calm The Morning Of Your Wedding
You made it! You’ve conquered months upon months of meticulously planning every detail of one of the biggest days of your life. There’s only one morning left in between you and walking down the aisle, and I want to make sure that it’s blissfully stress-free! Setting yourself up for success for the culmination of all your hard work is the only way to go and I’ve got ten tips for making sure that the day goes smoothly and you’re feeling your bridal best.
Curate A Playlist
Image via Hannah Morgan
The vibes this morning are crucial! And while it’s highly possible that you’ve already put a lot of work into creating the perfect reception playlist, I suggest you leave this one up to your bridesmaids. Have your maid of honor create a Spotify playlist and share it with everyone in your bridal crew. From there, they can add songs that remind them of you or that you share a special memory with! You’ll have the most fun guessing who added each song to the playlist and running down memory lane before you do the same down the aisle.
Keep Everyone Snacking
Image via Lee Myungseong / Unsplash
You all have a long day ahead of you and keeping up stamina will get you to the finish line. Book catering to deliver a breakfast and lunch combo buffet in your bridal suite. You’ll likely be getting started pretty early in the morning and don’t want anyone feeling famished. Items like croissants, fruit salad, charcuterie spreads, and crowd favorite chicken nuggets will be a great start to keep energy up.
Have A Little Libations Bar
Image via Hannah Morgan
Give the girls the opportunity to let loose and shake off the nerves, but be careful not to go too hard! An aesthetically pleasing drink bar will take your getting-ready space to the next level. Stock it with an assortment of bubbly, juices, and liqueurs that everyone in your group will love and that’ll be worthy of the ‘Gram, of course.
Take Stock Of Plugs And Mirrors
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
During your final venue walkthrough you’ll want to count how many plugs you can find! Take into account how many bridesmaids you have and how many people might be charging their phone at the same time. If you don’t feel like you have enough plugs for everyone to share, get on Amazon and order an extension cord! Also take stock of how many mirrors there are in your bridal space. You want everyone to feel like they have room to get ready, so if the mirror supply is limited, invest in some travel mirrors!
Remember That Delegation Is Your Friend
Image via Hannah Morgan
You’ve heard it already, but your wedding day is a LONG day. Some people might get a little antsy without a mission, so delegate, delegate, delegate! Ask everyone to capture certain footage throughout the day, so then everyone gets to look back on how much fun you had through varied perspectives at the end of it all. Let someone else be in charge of making sure food and drink are stocked. Give someone the task of making sure everyone is ready for hair and makeup at the right time. Everyone there has your back, so don’t be afraid to give them something to do!
Get In Eight Full Hours
Image via Andrea Piacquadio / PEXELS
Melatonin, anyone? Anticipation will likely be high the night before, but you have to do your best to get in eight hours of beauty sleep. Without it, you’ll be running on pure adrenaline and the crash will be hard by the end of the day. Start winding down sooner than you think you need to and treat yourself to a cup of chamomile lavender tea. You’ll thank yourself on the dance floor the next day.
Get Some Comfy Robes And Slippers
Image via Stephanie Lima / PEXELS
Everyone will be so thankful to arrive and see a pair of fluffy slippers and silky pajamas, or a flowing robe set out just for them. Changing into the outfit will really make what’s happening set in and get the day rolling!
Make A Hair And Makeup Schedule
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
This is so important! Some people might suggest just letting the day flow how it will and whoever is ready for hair and makeup can go, but I highly suggest against it. Make sure that everyone has a specific time to be ready for the chair and I promise: Your hair and makeup artists will appreciate it.
Leave Room For Error
Image via Gift Habeshaw / Unsplash
At least one thing will inevitably not go quite the way it’s supposed to. That’s why I highly recommend giving yourself a little more time than you think you need. You never know what might go slightly wrong and throw your schedule off. If you leave room for error, you leave yourself space to adapt and work through it!
Hire A Wedding Planner
Image via Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS
The number 1 tip for making sure you have a calm wedding day is hiring a wedding planner (or at least a day-of coordinator). Their job is to take that stress from you and make it their problem. Not only will they know how to fix and handle any issues that arise but they’ll know exactly how to create the best timeline for the day. If there’s anything you’re trying to decide if you need or not, this is one you should put on the need list.
