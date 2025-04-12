In your weekly horoscope, the stars are serving up a potent blend of "me" and "we" with a Full Moon in Libra on Saturday. Think of it as a cosmic Marie Kondo moment – what relationships (or ways of being in them) spark joy...and what needs to go? Plus, fiery Aries is still kicking, but get this: dreamy Neptune is sliding into its territory for a long stay. Buckle up — things are about to get interesting. Your weekly horoscope intel starts right here!

Ksenia Chernaya The Full Moon in Libra arrives on Saturday, April 12, offering a powerful opportunity to balance the energies of Libra and Aries — the harmony between "we" and "me."To truly support and serve others, we must first be grounded in our own strength and well-being. Ask yourself: are you giving too much of yourself in the name of keeping the peace? This Full Moon illuminates what no longer serves you, guiding you to release it and restore your inner balance. The archetype of Aries continues to resonate through the collective and will be with us for years to come. As we approach the final days of the Sun in Aries, let’s use this time to deepen our connection to its potent energy and harness it for the greater good. Aries is a fire sign. It is the bold, courageous warrior of the zodiac — a symbol of new beginnings and willful action. It invites us to assert ourselves, live with authenticity, and take initiative. At its highest, Aries is altruistic and advocates for the vulnerable. Yet, its intensity can spill into aggression or impulsiveness. When guided by wisdom and awareness, this fiery energy becomes a powerful force for progress. But without grounding, it can be reckless and disruptive. Neptune’s recent move into Aries (March 30, 2025) marks a significant generational shift that will unfold through 2039. Neptune brings dreaminess, spirituality, and idealism — hallmarks of Pisces. As I’ve written before, let’s hope we witness the rise of the peaceful (Pisces) warrior (Aries) and that global leaders channel this blend into compassionate, proactive change.

Leeloo The First On April 15, Mercury enters Aries, urging us to speak up and speak out. This transit energizes our minds and sharpens our tongues — encouraging bold ideas and courageous dialogue. Use it to initiate action or finally speak truths long held back. Just remember: words have power. Aim for clarity, not conflict. Mars, Aries’ ruling planet, charges into Leo on April 17, igniting double firepower. This combination emboldens us to act from the heart, pursue dreams, and live in alignment with our true selves. But with two fiery signs in play, the energy can be combustible. Channel it wisely, and ensure your passion is tempered with care for others. Then on April 19, the Sun moves into earthy, grounded Taurus. This is the perfect time to commit — or recommit — to routines that promote stability and presence. Taurus offers steady, practical energy that supports us in building something sustainable and meaningful. For deeper insight into how these and other transits affect you personally, reach out at SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading. Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope!

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 19) Past experiences may resurface in surprising ways, offering you a chance to reflect on how far you’ve come. Have compassion for who you were and what you knew then. Your willingness to grow is a testament to your resilience. Let your past inform — not define — your next steps. There’s wisdom to be gained if you stay open to it.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You may find your mind more active than usual, inspiring a new level of clarity in your communication. Trust your voice, but don’t underestimate the impact your words can have. Speak with both conviction and care. Relationships will benefit from honest, heartfelt conversations — if you remember to listen as deeply as you speak.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Your beliefs may be challenged this week, pushing you to defend your position. This is an opportunity to examine whether your actions still align with your values. Engage in dialogue only when you feel centered and clear. There’s strength in knowing when to speak — and when to hold your peace. Use both logic and heart as you confidently assert yourself.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 21 – July 22) A surge of motivation pushes you to pursue your goals with new intensity. You may feel called to take a stand or lead a charge, even if it’s unfamiliar territory. Trust your instincts, but don’t lose your compassion in the process. Collaboration can elevate your efforts. Lead with the goal to empower others for their own development and the success of the effort.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) You are ready to confront old behaviors that have limited your self-expression. This is a week of deep personal insight, if you’re willing to sit with discomfort and embrace the truth of who you are. Let go of shame and assumptions about who you are or how you should act. Use this time to step more fully into your authenticity. Solitude, journaling, and honest conversation will serve you well.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) This is a good time to recalibrate and reassess your aspirations. Do your current goals reflect your evolving identity? Don’t be afraid to revise your plans. Dialogue with trusted allies can help reshape your vision. Shared efforts will thrive if grounded in mutual respect. Include physical movement in any group activity to stay clear, present and attuned to your deeper wisdom.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Big questions about your path may arise. Are you fulfilled in your work? Does your ambition reflect your inner truth or an external ideal? You may be ready to take bold steps toward realignment. If you feel the urge to break away or go solo, trust it — but also clarify your motivations and fine tune your strategies. Success will follow integrity.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Your worldview is shifting, and your soul is craving something deeper. Invite the sacred into your creativity. Dreams may be vivid, and rest might be elusive. This is a time for inspired exploration, but stay grounded. Let your passions manifest in new ways. Be adventuresome and willing to learn from new experiences.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) An inner transformation is calling. You likely feel a desire to grow and evolve. If you’re feeling emotional turbulence in your relationships, especially around resources, there’s likely more beneath the surface. Seek counsel from those you trust. What’s asking to be healed now will open doors to a more authentic version of yourself and a deeper connection with others.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Fairness, clarity, and integrity are your guiding stars this week. In negotiations, make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Stay true to your core values and maintain a high degree of integrity. If contracts or legal matters are involved, don’t hesitate to seek expert guidance. When your actions are rooted in justice and truth, favorable outcomes are likely.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) You have the energy to accomplish a great deal, but you’ll need structure to avoid scattering your focus. Return to your routines and refine them where needed. Pay close attention to your body’s needs. Movement, nourishment, and rest are essential to sustain your momentum in the long-term. Carve out space to work away from distractions.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 19 – March 20) This is a time to fully embrace your creative spirit and explore what brings you joy. Let go of the impulse to hold back. Whether through art, movement, music, or play — express yourself freely. Allow your inner child to guide you. What you create now carries a vibrancy that will uplift you — and those around you — for weeks to come.

