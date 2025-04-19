Your Weekly Horoscope For April 20-27 Is In — & It's "Intense" For These 4 Signs

The cosmos is definitely serving up some intense energy this week. But instead of getting swept up in the global whirlwind, we're turning the spotlight inward with your weekly horoscope. Neptune's big move into Aries is all about finding your voice and using it. But as a heads-up, some planetary drama might stir up some power struggles in your personal life. But don't let that dim your shine, because Saturn and Neptune are about to team up to help you actually build the life you've been daydreaming about. Ready to harness this transformative energy? Let's go! Here's your weekly horoscope for April 20-27, 2025.

Nataliya Vaitkevich Of the many astrological possibilities this week, I’ll focus on preparing us for personal development, as I usually do. However, this in no way negates or minimizes the potential for the collective to reflect the planetary transits in more unpleasant ways, as there is real potential for continued disruption on a global scale. You don’t need an astrologer to tell you about the proliferation of disinformation and downright lies plaguing all of us around the world. It’s tempting to get lost in the fog as reality grows harsher. Neptune is just beginning its passage into Aries, yet it still hovers around the final degrees of Pisces. These next few months will be unstable, unclear, and uncertain. However, let’s not forget that Aries is the warrior. It is important for us all to use our voices—to stand up for those who are marginalized and powerless, to speak out to protect the Earth, and to advocate for ourselves as we evolve into more authentic versions of who we are. We are on the brink of a new era for civilization, and the planetary movements in our solar system reveal the opportunities ahead.

Mikael Blomkvist On a global level, we will endure the final gasps of an antiquated way of operating. On a personal level, we’ll be faced with decisions to grow, progress, and become part of a greater collective. Let us all be a force for good and act in ways that support both ourselves and our communities. Mars, the planet of action, rules Aries. It is the energy of spring and the personification of courage and passion. Personally, we can use this energy to take initiative, give momentum to our passions, and courageously change what no longer serves us. This week, Mars is opposite Pluto—the planet of transformation, power, and life-and-death cycles. Mars also squares the Sun. This can manifest as temper tantrums, a strong will to succeed at all costs, and a desire to control others. On the collective level, be aware of abuse of power, domineering behavior, and the potential for conflicts to escalate and spiral out of control.

Elina Sazonova Saturn, the planet of responsibility and structure, is moving closer to Neptune, the planet of dreams. They will continue this dance well into the summer. As these transpersonal planets move into Aries and blend their energies, we can use this time to manifest our dreams. It will require discipline, dedication, hard work, and determination. This energy can be applied across many areas of life. If you have a project in mind, use this time to create a plan of action. If you want to start a new habit or break an old one, this is an ideal moment to initiate change. Tap into the support available for discipline and routine—especially if you don’t usually consider yourself a disciplined person. It will be easier to establish and sustain new efforts during this time. For deeper insight into how these and other transits affect you personally, contact me at SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading. Read your weekly horoscope for your Sun & Rising zodiac signs below!

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 19) Practice compassion and kindness—for yourself and for others—this week. You may face relationship tests and struggle to connect meaningfully. Spend time alone to understand your inner emotions. Release guilt or shame from your past and use this contemplative time to heal old wounds. Clarify your intentions and move forward with courage.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) Group events and gatherings bring you joy this week. Your natural charm will spark connection and heartfelt interactions. Community projects are in focus, and you have the ability to make real progress on a shared endeavor. Collective goals will reinforce your faith in humanity’s resilience. Maintain your strong sense of self and lean on grounding techniques for deeper awareness.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) Positive developments at work come from supportive and congenial relationships. Teamwork is key. Understand that long-term progress is the goal. If you’ve been careful in your planning, your ideas will be well received. Organization is your superpower—use it to design and present strategies for greater efficiency. Just remember to balance work with personal time to protect your health and well-being.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) You may feel especially adventurous. Make time to learn something new, step outside your usual routines, and expand your worldview. Take every opportunity to learn from people with different perspectives. Keep your mind and heart open as you pursue personal and spiritual growth.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) This is a time for growth and deep understanding. Practice self-compassion—this evolutionary leap you’re taking is arduous. Transformation takes time, so allow yourself to feel the emotions that arise; they are windows into your soul’s development. A profound connection with someone else is possible as you uncover your innermost self. Be open, be vulnerable, and trust in the authenticity of the connection. Let your intuition guide you.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Pay attention to patterns in your behaviors and in your reactions and interactions. Relationships mirror your strengths and challenges, especially when you practice objective observation. This applies to work, personal, and social relationships. Fulfill your commitments with honesty and integrity. You have an opportunity to learn about compromise and negotiation. Aim for mutual understanding and shared growth.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Strive for balance. Clarify your responsibilities at work, meet them with confidence and discipline, and preserve space for your personal life. This is a great time to establish routines that bring harmony to all aspects of life. Your ability to create order out of chaos is a gift—use it. Don’t overcommit. Prioritize what matters most and advocate for your well-being alongside your obligations. Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Your task is to blend responsibility and creativity, maturity and childlike inspiration. A serious atmosphere may surround you, but don’t let it overwhelm you. Balance joy with stability so your efforts are sustainable. Spend time with children to remind you of the magic and wonder of life. Seek support from loved ones—they are crucial to establishing the balance between responsibility and delight.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) You may be feeling unstable. Focus on grounding yourself. Create a solid home base—whether physical or emotional. You may need to handle home repairs or reassess your resources. Face challenges now before they grow larger. Inner security will contribute to a greater sense of contentment. Meditation and mindfulness can help you discover what truly makes you feel safe.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) As we emerge from winter, your social energy may be rising. Connections with friends and family will feel especially meaningful and precious. Gravitate toward lightheartedness. Host a gathering, spend time with elderly neighbors, or bring flowers into your space to celebrate spring. Just be mindful not to overextend yourself. Pace yourself, protect your inner peace, and savor your connections.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) This week is about clarifying what you value. Balance your inner needs with your external goals. If you're experiencing financial strain, reassess your priorities. Find creative ways to boost your income—your unconventional strengths can lead to unique solutions. Don’t settle for shallow interactions. Seek meaning, pursue your joy, and build stability for the future.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) It’s a great time to release what no longer serves you and build new habits that benefit both the near and long term. Partner with like-minded people or find a coach to help you stay focused. You’re entering a new phase that requires living more authentically. Listen to the quiet signals from within. It’s time to stop living by others’ expectations and begin shaping your life around what you truly want. Set boundaries that reflect your emerging self.

