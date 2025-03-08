Your March Horoscope is here...

Do the stars have a glow up in store for you this week?

Your Weekly Horoscope For March 9-16 Is "Major" For These 5 Signs

weekly horoscope march 9
Brit + Co
Tina Arapkiles
By Tina ArapkilesMar 08, 2025
Tina Arapkiles
Contributing Writer
Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”
See Full Bio

Another week means it's time for another weekly horoscope! We've got a Lunar Eclipse, Mercury retrograde, and more astrological events coloring the week, so there's a lot to unpack. Wanna know how that impacts your zodiac sign specifically? Read on to get your weekly horoscope for your sun and rising signs!

Scroll to see your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 9-16, 2025!

moon in a purple sky

Amaury Michaux

Two major celestial events take center stage this week: a Total Full Moon Eclipse in Virgo on March 13 and Mercury going retrograde on March 14.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass through the Earth’s shadow. This gives the Moon a striking red-orange hue, often called a “Blood Moon.” The effect results from sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere, projecting the world’s sunrises and sunsets onto the Moon. Adding to the celestial display, Jupiter and Mars will also be visible in the western sky that night, creating a stunning planetary mosaic.

This Virgo Eclipse urges us to cleanse, organize, and bring order to different aspects of our lives, depending on where it falls in your chart. This is a powerful time to release outdated habits and establish new routines that align with your highest purpose.

purple tulips in a glass vase

Anne-Gaëlle C.

There’s a practical and spiritual dimension to this eclipse. It’s an ideal time for deep cleaning — both physically and emotionally. Whether decluttering your home or focusing on self-improvement, this eclipse supports new beginnings. Virgo also emphasizes service, reminding us to balance helping others with proper self-care. It’s a moment of honest self-reflection, especially regarding areas where we might be overextending ourselves or playing the role of a martyr.

While Mercury retrograde often gets a bad reputation, it’s not all chaos. Yes, there may be delays, miscommunications, or misplaced items, but this period serves as a reminder to slow down, double-check details, and be mindful of how we communicate. It’s an excellent time for reviewing, refining, and recharging — whether that means revisiting old projects, clarifying misunderstandings, or simply resting.

This powerful eclipse week is a moment for renewal, reflection, and transformation. Take advantage of the Virgo energy to clear and clean, organize, heal, and step into your best self.

For a deeper look into how these and other transits affect you personally, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading.

For personalized insights, be sure to read your rising sign below, as the location of the eclipse is determined by your Ascendant.

aries weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Watch for over-criticism — both toward yourself and others. Rather than focusing on imperfections, channel your energy into self-improvement. This is a great time to establish a health and fitness routine, break unhelpful habits, and create a clean, organized space. A decluttered home fosters mental clarity and balance.

taurus weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your creativity is in full bloom! The Full Moon lights up your 5th House of expression, encouraging you to dive into art, music, or any joyful pursuit. Make space for creativity — organize your art studio, kitchen, or workspace, clearing away clutter to refresh your inspiration.

gemini weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Focus on your home environment. Take an honest look at your daily habits and routines. What’s working? What’s not? This is the perfect time to rearrange furniture, deep-clean, and establish a peaceful sanctuary. Your home should be a refuge from the outside world’s chaos.

cancer weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Expect a fast-paced week — but be mindful of impulsive decisions and miscommunications. If you feel impatient, try journaling or talking to a trusted friend to process emotions. Keep an open heart and mind while engaging in discussions, and avoid becoming overly rigid in your opinions.

leo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

It’s time to reassess your relationship with material possessions. Certain objects may hold deep emotional significance — pay attention to how they shape your memories and values. Take inspiration from your ancestors’ resilience and wisdom to inform your approach to finances and stability.

virgo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re feeling especially sensitive this week. Be mindful of how you express your needs and emotions — misunderstandings may arise if you expect others to read your mind. Focus on authenticity, deepening friendships, and offering support without expectations. Creative projects will be soothing and rewarding.

libra weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Your desire for solitude is strong. Use this introspective time to evaluate your life direction. Are you pursuing your highest aspirations? Are you expressing emotions honestly, or do you sometimes play mind games? This is a pivotal time to realign with your truest self.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Your role in group dynamics is becoming clearer. Are you a natural leader? Do you sometimes take on too much responsibility? Pay attention to your emotional responses within friendships and communities. Avoid martyrdom — focus on healthy, reciprocal connections.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Set your ego aside and focus on collaboration in your professional life. Challenges may arise, but instead of seeing them as obstacles, view them as opportunities to learn and grow. Lead with authenticity, grace, and humility, and be forgiving of mistakes — both yours and others.

capricorn weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Feeling restless? If travel isn’t an option, expand your mind in other ways — explore new philosophies, literature, or subjects that inspire you. Visit a museum, cultural event, or bookstore to broaden your perspective. Breaking out of old patterns will bring fresh energy into your life.

aquarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This week brings deep emotional revelations. Rather than resisting uncomfortable truths, embrace them as a catalyst for personal growth. You may attract extraordinary people who reflect what you need to learn. Be open to transformation and self-discovery.

pisces weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

It’s time to heal relationships — both personal and professional. Clear up misunderstandings and set new expectations. In romantic connections, deepen intimacy through honest conversations. At work, ensure that roles are clear and fair. Kindness and patience will make this transition smoother.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

