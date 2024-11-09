5 Signs With Lucky Weekly Horoscopes From November 10 To 17
The intensity of Scorpio season continues as we grapple with a new reality. World events are dizzying, and it can feel as if the ground has shifted into unsteady, unfamiliar territory. It has for many of us. While societal events certainly influence us all, this horoscope column is focused on our personal evolution. We have very little control over the world at large, but we can control our reactions to them and strive to make our lives full and meaningful. Keep reading for an astrological overview of what's happening in the sky this week, along with your personalized weekly horoscope reading for November 10 through 17, 2024.
What's happening astrologically during the week of November 10 to 17, 2024?
Pluto and Mars are still engaged in a disruptive and transformative opposition, which will continue well into 2025. Stay grounded, practice self-care, tend to your inner equanimity, and avoid volatile arguments or situations you can’t control. Use this energy to propel yourself toward a personal goal or transformation. Break a bad habit or start a new, positive discipline.
What does it mean when Mars is in the sign of Leo?
Mars, the planet of action, is still in the sign of Leo. Courage, leadership, and taking actions for the benefit of others are ways to express ourselves when Mars is in Leo. Heart energy is essential to Leo. Operating from a pure, altruistic heart is the highest expression for Leo. The heart chakra links our lower and higher selves, creating balance and enabling us to act from a center of right use of will — in other words, expressing our will for the benefit of all. Leo energy becomes unbalanced when it’s overly egoistic. Love is one of the main lessons in this human form: learning about love, expressing it, receiving it, and spreading it to the world around us.
What does Venus in Capricorn mean for me?
Fittingly, Venus, the planet of love, shifts from the freewheeling sign of Sagittarius to the more serious and contemplative sign of Capricorn from November 11 to December 8. With Venus in Capricorn, we have the chance to express love in a more thoughtful, responsible, and earnest way. Our emotions take on an introspective tone, and we may find ourselves accepting responsibility for our actions with a maturity that brings deeper fulfillment than we may have approached when Venus was in Sagittarius. Venus in Capricorn is anything but superficial; true love is profound and deeply satisfying.
When does Saturn turn direct?
Saturn turns direct on November 15, bringing us out of the retrograde phase, which may have prompted reflection on our responsibilities and plans to manifest our dreams. Saturn will remain in Pisces until May 26, giving us time to take deliberate action. This slow buildup can be used to attend to details that bring us into alignment with our life path. Saturn in Pisces represents the manifestation of our dreams. Aim high but stay true to your essence. This is not about chasing daydreams but about a serious and responsible approach to bettering our lives and connecting with our highest purpose.
We round out the week with an exciting opposition between the Sun and Uranus. This electric energy might manifest as irritability or rebellion. Stay flexible and use this energy positively. The urge for freedom may inspire bold self-expression or a sudden solution to a problem that has been vexing you. Keep an open mind for anything unusual and be ready to seize an opportunity that might appear and disappear quickly.
Read Your Sun and Rising Signs For Your Weekly Horoscope For November 10
Aries (March 21-April 20)
For the next few months, you might struggle to get things done. It’s not that you lack goals or dreams, but it may be challenging to muster the energy to act on them. Don’t be too hard on yourself. This is a valuable time to slow down, pay attention to your dreams, and tap into the spiritual side of life. Use music, art, and poetry to soothe your soul. Writing down what you’re feeling and dreaming would be beneficial. If you have a draft that needs editing, now is a good time to settle into that project. Take it slowly, and don’t expect too much progress too quickly.
Taurus (April 21-May 21)
Cultivate community and collaborate with others to achieve mutually beneficial goals. Even if group dynamics are challenging, recognize the lessons in patience and understanding. Ensure you align with your group and work together for the common good. The overall theme is working with others and taking responsibility for your role. Establish a solid routine and structure, and share responsibilities with people you admire and respect. Lasting change cannot be made hastily or without organization. Take your time and stay focused.
Gemini (May 22-June 21)
Work and career are highlighted for the next few months. Create structure, and stick to an organized framework to achieve your goals. Take responsibility, and maintain integrity, honesty, and high standards in everything you do. You may have an opportunity to step into a leadership role. Forces might be working against you, but if you stay committed, brave, and tenacious, you'll reach your goals. As always, use your words wisely and don’t shy away from speaking the truth. Reflect on what success means to you, and seek advice from trusted friends and colleagues to align your outer achievements with your inner values.
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
You may find yourself dreaming of learning and expanding your consciousness through travel. You might feel a longing for adventure that involves metaphysical growth and learning. This isn’t the type of travel where you relax on a beach reading romance novels; it’s about gaining lasting insights into the universe and your place in it. Pay attention to inspiring insights that may spark profound growth over the coming months.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You're entering a period of profound personal growth. Face your fears and identify what holds you back. Recognize any patterns that prevent you from experiencing life deeply. Move with intention and purpose. This pivotal point could serve as inspiration for you throughout your life. While you might face difficult realizations, approaching them with a desire for growth could yield brilliant, uplifting results. The key is honesty and hard work, but it won’t feel overwhelming if your attitude is flexible and resolute.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Strive for reciprocity in your relationships. Balancing responsibilities and creating harmony with your partners may require fine-tuning. This opportunity isn’t confined to intimate relationships—all relationships can recalibrate for greater fairness. Your relationship with yourself also comes into focus. Observe your default reactions to life’s challenges to identify what needs attention to achieve balance.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Manage your energy and organize your life at work and home to avoid burnout. If your superiors demand too much, set up a meeting to establish boundaries while maintaining high standards. Make your mental and physical health a priority. Commit to therapy, regular exercise, and a balanced diet. The lessons learned here will support you in handling greater responsibilities in the future. You're laying the foundation for success.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Connect with your true inner self. Life experiences can create layers that mask our true essence. Use the coming months to uncover these layers and reveal your core nature. Approach this process with compassion and honesty, possibly with a therapist's help. Through creative expression, heartfelt honesty, and examining past conditioning, you may discover the beauty beneath life’s accumulated layers. This deep understanding of yourself and your role in others' lives could be the reward for your diligent efforts.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You have an opportunity to clear emotional clutter. Home and security are in focus for the next few months. Address any feelings of scarcity or unresolved childhood patterns related to safety. You may be negotiating a home purchase, moving, or addressing maintenance issues that affect your stability. Understanding your relationship with home and nurturing is part of your growth cycle. Create a comforting framework for what “home” means to you.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
With Venus entering Capricorn, it’s time to get serious about love and what you value. Create a structure around your artistic expression—take a class or learn from a mentor. Poetry might inspire you, and you could benefit from practicing it to express your love for those around you. Finances may play a role, but don’t hesitate to invest in something that beautifies your home or wardrobe. Show appreciation to friends and family through small, tangible acts of kindness.
Aquarius (January 20-February 19)
Security remains a theme this week. Reflect on what you value, and get disciplined about finances. Set a structure for savings, necessities, and charity. By sticking to this plan for the coming months, you’ll make real progress toward a financial goal. Ensure your goals align with your core values. Material worth is only part of the story—consider what brings joy and fulfillment beyond money.
Pisces (February 20-March 21)
This is a time to let go of what no longer serves you. Therapy could help reveal what to release. Engage in an honest appraisal of your life, shedding outworn attitudes or blockages that prevent you from facing reality. Use creativity or music to support this introspective journey. Have a support system of people who encourage this process and provide a stable foundation. This release may feel like an earthquake, but it marks the beginning of growth and change.
