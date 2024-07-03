10 Essential Pieces To Nail The Minimalist Scandinavian Style
Scandinavian style is essential for summer, and it's exactly what you're looking for to get the easiest and comfiest look this season. This all-consuming Pinterest and Instagram trend is so effortless, yet still cool and chic at the same time. The outfits are almost always comprised of easy-to-get pieces that are, mots likely, in your wardrobe already. And if not, here's a list of the 10 essential pieces you need in order to nail this #ScandiGirlSummer look.
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue Summer Field Top
How could we talk about Scandi summer style and not mention the Scandinavian style icon herself, Matilda Djerf? She's the queen of the effortlessly cool style that we're talking about. This top is one of their new pieces, and it's just perfect to throw on with a pair of shorts and ballet flats for the summer. I've purchased so many items from this brand, and every single piece is so high quality! It'll definitely make you feel like a Scandi cool girl in no time. 100/10 for me!
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue Airy Midi Dress
Another amazing Djerf Avenue find! It's currently number 1 on my wishlist for Scandinavian girl summer given how versatile it is! I love the flowy, effortlessness of the dress, especially styled with dainty flats like above! This will make for the easiest outfit combo to throw on when you're in a hurry, but still want to look chic.
Amazon
Pink Stripe Linen Shorts
Striped linen shorts are the #1 essential of mastering Scandinavian style! They're in practically every Scandinavian cool-girl's closet, and can be worn in a multitude of ways. With flats and a sweater, a matching set with Birkenstocks, the list goes on and on. A versatile essential for the summertime!
Amazon
Havaiana Flip Flops
These flip flops are not only one of the most popular Scandi-girl shoes, but they're also insanely affordable! You may think, "But these are just basic flip flops?" And while yes that is true, they're also just the perfect casual statement to add to a fancier look. Scandi girl aesthetic is all about comfort and looking effortlessly cool, so if you're wearing something traditionally more fancy like a maxi dress, then throw these on to add the signature Scandinavian style to it!
Nordstrom
Topshop Linen Button Down
Another incredibly versatile piece is a linen button down. You can throw it over so many outfit options like a dress or linen pants or even as a cover-up like above! This is a staple to take an outfit to the next level, adding an additional layer or dimension to an otherwise simple look.
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Boston Clogs
You may think that these are more of a fall and winter shoe, but scandi girls love these for the summer! I have to say that I agree as well. I wear these everywhere in the summer. I wear them with matching shorts and button down sets, or to the beach, or even sometimes with denim skirts! They're also insanely comfortable so definitely add this to your "minimalist wishlist."
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Linen Pant
Pajama style is seriously taking off right alongside the rise of Scandi style — and that's because they were the ones to revolutionize it! Really though, pajama sets in public are so in, and I'm here for it! I love these exactly styled how they are above with a white tank (another Scandi basic), flip flops, and a straw bag!
Amazon
Canvas Tote Bag
Scandi girls are always on the go, so they're always carrying a classic, tote bag to carry everything they need! I love this stylish option from Amazon for under $20. You can use it as an everyday accessory, or as a beach bag, in typical Scandi fashion.
Amazon
Oval Sunglasses
The perfect accessory to every Scandinavian outfit? You guessed it, oval sunglasses. These ones from Amazon are so affordable so you can get the Scandi girl look on a budget. They come in black and — my favorite — brown leopard!
Nordstrom
Petal & Pup Linen Set
Scandi girl summer is all about linen. It's breezy, easy, and so comfortable. Bonus points if it comes in a matching set like this one does! You can pair this cute set with your oval sunglasses, tote, and Birkenstock clogs!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Abercrombie
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.