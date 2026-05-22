The Fourth Wing TV show cast might be the most talked-about casting rumors of the last few years (besides Beach Read by Emily Henry, of course). The series, based on Rebecca Yarros' book of the same name, follows a group of young adults at Basgiath War College in the land of Navarre, including Violet, Xaden, Dain, Liam, and Rhiannon. So we know all the characters, but who are the cast members of the Fourth Wing TV show?

Here's the latest update on the Fourth Wing TV show cast before the show drops on Prime Video.

Who will play Violet in the Fourth Wing show? There are quite a few actresses that Fourth Wing fans would love to see lead the cast as Violet: Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Freya Allen (The Witcher), Mackenzie Foy (Twilight), and Hannah Dodd (Bridgerton) are all popular choices for our leading lady. I'd be happy with any of them, honestly! They all have the perfect mix of fairy-like features that feel like they're straight from a fantasy novel, but that doesn't cancel out their grace and strength.

Who is rumoured to play Xaden Riorson? HBO Max Everyone's favorite book boyfriend has a few front-runners as well. Ariyan Akaltun, Emilio Sakraya, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Josh Heuston are all fan favorites, and even if we don't have an official actor yet, we do know that he'll be a Person of Color. "[Xaden] is POC. I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible," Rebecca Yarros told Variety. "So I was never going to give the readers my vision because I know that once you give the readers your vision, that’s what they’re gonna stick to. And I wanted to make sure we left it open to as much diversity as possible." I had to ask Josh about the casting when we talked for his Prime Video series Off-Campus, and he joked that "we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose. Or the writers, however you wanna say that."

Who else is in the cast of Fourth Wing? HBO Max Savannah Lee Smith, Ryan Destiny, and Willow Smith are popular choices for Rhiannon, alongside Danny Griffin as either Dain or Liam. Another genius pick I've seen is fan casting Rebecca Ferguson as General Sorrengail. Nobody does fantasy like her and I need her to be in the Fourth Wing show! I'm anxiously awaiting the casting announcements, and if you feel the same way, hopefully producer Michael B. Jordan can make you feel better about the whole process. "When [casting] is done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," he told the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts. So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

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