Before we can take part in all the summer movies 2025 has to offer, there are plenty of May movies — starting with Marvel's Thunderbolts* which is in theaters today! From nostalgic movies the whole family can watch to terrifying horror movies, these are the best flicks this month has to offer.

Here are the best new movies coming in May 2025.

1. Thunderbolts* — In theaters May 2, 2025 Marvel Studios Meet The Avengers' edgy sibling team. In Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and a group of anti-heroes go rogue when they realize their mission was a trap. Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

2. Rust — In theaters May 2, 2025 Rust Productions LLC/Vanity Fair Rust follows a boy named Lucas, who's facing the gallows after accidentally shooting and killing a man — a plot point that rings true to the production, in which a prop gun loaded with a real bullet went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Rust stars Alec Baldwin, Patrick Scott McDermott, Josh Hopkins, Frances Fisher, Easton Malcolm, Tyler W. Gaisford, Jake Busey, and Travis Fimmel.

3. Shadow Force — In theaters May 9, 2025 Lionsgate In this May movie, Kyrah and Issac left their assassin team behind when they chose to get married, but a $25 million bounty on their heads, they have to fall back into old habits to keep their baby safe. Shadow Force stars Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, and Jahleel Kamara.

4. Final Destination: Bloodlines — In theaters May 16, 2025 Sony Pictures Releasing Stefanie can't stop having the same nightmare, and decides to find the one person who could help give her peace — and save her family from a very violent end. Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

5. Hurry Up Tomorrow — In theaters May 16, 2025 Lionsgate Bad sleep is also a theme in this May movie, which follows an insomniac musician who embarks on a quest with a stranger — and ends up losing his grip on reality. Hurry Up Tomorrow stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.

6. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — In theaters May 23, 2025 Paramount Pictures The new Mission Impossible is tackling AI with a dangerous program call The Entity. Oh, and it also features Tom Cruise hanging onto a plane...while it's flying. Mission: Impossible 8 stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Frederick Schmidt.

7. Lilo & Stitch — In theaters May 23, 2025 Walt Disney Studios Lilo & Stitch is also coming May 23, which means we're in for the ultimate back-to-back marathon. You know the story: a little girl living in Hawaii wishes for a friend...and gets an buck-wild alien instead. Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Amy Hill, Kaipo Dudoit, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, and Zach Galifianakis.

8. Karate Kid: Legends — In theaters May 30, 2025 Sony Pictures Releasing Nostalgia is coming in droves this May! Karate Kid: Legends reunites Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han when kung fu prodigy Li Fong moves to NYC and finds himself in a karate competition. Karate Kid: Legends Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

9. Jane Austen Wrecked My Life — In theaters May 30, 2025 Toronto International Film Festival Jane Austen Wrecked My Life is something every book lover's said at one point or another, and in this movie, a fiction-loving bookseller takes a page out of Jane's book to pursue her dream life. Jane Austen Wrecked My Life stars Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, Annabelle Lengronne, Liz Crowther, Alan Fairbairn, and Lola Peploe.

