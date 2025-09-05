Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Talk about stacked.

Kurt Russell Just Joined Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff. Meet The Full 'The Madison' Cast.

the madison cast
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

You might still be thinking about that Yellowstone finale, but Taylor Sheridan is already gearing up for some brand new TV shows. In addition to Landman (which you can stream on Paramount+ now), it won't be long before we get a Yellowstone spinoff dedicated to Beth and Rip (Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) as well as The Madison. The show follows "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash," according to TVLine. And the show has some seriously incredible names involved.

While we wait for the new Yellowstone spinoff, meet The Madison cast.

1. Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The iconic Michelle Pfeiffer will lead the Yellowstone spinoff as Stacy Clyburn.

2. Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh the madison cast

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Suits' Patrick J. Adams joins The Madison cast as wealthy New Yorker Russell McIntosh.

3. Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Elle Chapman/Instagram

Elle Chapman stars as Russell's wife and Stacy's daughter Paige McIntosh.

4. Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Madison cast also includes Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, a mother of two who recently got divorced.

5. Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese

Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Amiah Miller stars as Bridgett Reese, one of Abigail's daughters.

6. Kevin Zegers as Cade

Kevin Zegers as Cade the madison cast

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health

We'll see Kevin Zegers as Cade, Stacy's new neighbor.

7. ​Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese

Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

Alaina Pollack is a part of The Madison cast as Abigail's younger daughter Macy Reese.

8. Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

Rebecca Spence/Instagram

Rebecca Spence stars opposite Michelle Pfeiffer as one of Stacy's New York City friends Liliana Weeks.

9. ​Danielle Vasinova as Kestral

\u200bDanielle Vasinova as Kestral the madison cast

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Madison cast member Danielle Vasinova plays Kestrel, an Indigenous woman living with her husband on their ranch.

10. Kurt Russell

kurt russell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kurt Russell will star as a series regular, but we're still waiting for official character details. While he's starred in a variety of genres, he was a huge part of my Disney kid childhood. Sky High! The Fox and the Hound! Dreamer! What an icon.

Are you excited for this new Yellowstone spinoff? Stay tuned for more news on The Madison! And check out 17 TV Shows Yellowstone Fans Should Watch Next.

This post has been updated.

celebritypop cultureentertainmentyellowstonetv

The Latest

wednesday season 3 netflix
TV

Everything You Need To Know About 'Wednesday' Season 3

apple tv mini series 2025
TV

The 7 Best Apple TV+ Mini Series You Can Watch In 2025

wednesday season 2 ending explained
TV

'Wednesday' Season 2 Ending, Explained: "[Spoiler] Must Die"

Baked Brie Recipe Wine Pairing
Recipes

We Just Discovered The Best Baked Brie Recipe For Fall — And The Wines To Go With It

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit