Talk about stacked.
Kurt Russell Just Joined Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff. Meet The Full 'The Madison' Cast.
You might still be thinking about that Yellowstone finale, but Taylor Sheridan is already gearing up for some brand new TV shows. In addition to Landman (which you can stream on Paramount+ now), it won't be long before we get a Yellowstone spinoff dedicated to Beth and Rip (Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) as well as The Madison. The show follows "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash," according to TVLine. And the show has some seriously incredible names involved.
While we wait for the new Yellowstone spinoff, meet The Madison cast.
1. Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The iconic Michelle Pfeiffer will lead the Yellowstone spinoff as Stacy Clyburn.
2. Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Suits' Patrick J. Adams joins The Madison cast as wealthy New Yorker Russell McIntosh.
3. Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh
Elle Chapman stars as Russell's wife and Stacy's daughter Paige McIntosh.
4. Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Madison cast also includes Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, a mother of two who recently got divorced.
5. Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese
Rachel Luna/Getty Images
Amiah Miller stars as Bridgett Reese, one of Abigail's daughters.
6. Kevin Zegers as Cade
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health
We'll see Kevin Zegers as Cade, Stacy's new neighbor.
7. Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese
Alaina Pollack is a part of The Madison cast as Abigail's younger daughter Macy Reese.
8. Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks
Rebecca Spence stars opposite Michelle Pfeiffer as one of Stacy's New York City friends Liliana Weeks.
9. Danielle Vasinova as Kestral
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Madison cast member Danielle Vasinova plays Kestrel, an Indigenous woman living with her husband on their ranch.
10. Kurt Russell
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kurt Russell will star as a series regular, but we're still waiting for official character details. While he's starred in a variety of genres, he was a huge part of my Disney kid childhood. Sky High! The Fox and the Hound! Dreamer! What an icon.
This post has been updated.