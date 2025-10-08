Sometimes you want to watch a scary Halloween movie or thriller TV show, and sometimes you just want to watch a throwback Halloween episode. These Disney and Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are funny, a little scary, and just happen to be the ~perfect~ inspiration for all your 2000s costumes. Grab your go-to Halloween treat — and a comfy set of pajamas — and settle in for a cozy night of comfort shows for a night of nostalgia.

Here are the best Halloween episodes you can watch right now.

Disney Channel's Best Halloween Episodes Image via Disney Channel Hannah Montana — S1E17 "Torn Between Two Hannahs" We get two Mileys in this episode of Hannah Montana when Miley's cousin Luann (also played by Miley Cyrus) visits the Stewarts. What starts out as a sweet visit morphs into madness when Luann tries to sabotage Miley — and tell the world she's Hannah Montana. Lilo & Stitch: The Series — S1E5 "Spooky" Lilo is trying to find the perfect Halloween costume, but it turns out to be the least of her worries when she gets to her party and realizes it's being terrorized by a shapeshifting experiment. When Lilo and Stitch get trapped with the experiment in a spooky house, they have to conquer their fear to capture him.

Image via ABC/Buena Vista Television/Disney Channel Boy Meets World — S5E17 "And Then There Was Shawn"

Like any good throwback (hello Breakfast Club!), this episode of Boy Meets World begins in detention. Things turn sinister very quickly when the group gets locked inside, and one by one, our beloved characters begin turning up dead. This is definitely a spooky episode that still has some fun tropes and callbacks any thriller fan will enjoy. Jonas — S1E17 "Tale of the Haunted Firehouse" The fact that the Lucas family lives in a firehouse in this show is exactly the kind of quirky we craved in 2008, and the Halloween episode is the cherry on top of this whole season. After Stella gets trapped in the firehouse with the brothers, Nick goes missing — and Stella, Joe, and Kevin have until midnight to save him.

Image via Disney Channel Kim Possible — S1E14 "October 31st" Kim lies to both Ron and her parents to both avoid trick or treating and sneak off to a Halloween party her crush will be at. But the more she lies, the more a liquid metal she grabbed from Drakken called the Centurion Project begins to cover her in armor. Lizzie McGuire — S1E24 "Night of the Day of the Dead" This seasonal episode of Lizzie McGuire sees Lizzie and her friends choosing their costumes for the annual school contest, and it's *full* of TV goodness. Miranda sets up an offrenda (an altar to honor loved ones who have passed away) for Day of the Dead, Kate and Matt are up to no good, and the party may or may not be haunted. Even the cast agrees this episode was ahead of its time, and it's a great pick to learn more about the Hispanic holiday!

Image via Disney Channel The Suite Life of Zack & Cody — S1E19 "The Ghost in Suite 613" The whole gang comes together in this Halloween episode, when they decide to spend the night in suite 613 — which Mr. Moseby says is haunted. Has this been cemented as one of the scariest episodes from Disney Channel ever? Absolutely. Is it still a must-watch? Of course! That's So Raven — S2E2 "Don’t Have a Cow" After Raven dreams that her and Chelsea are the only people left out of a Halloween party, they attempt to get an invitation by using a spell. Of course, it all goes wrong when the spell backfires and the best friends begin developing cow ears, hooves, and tails.

Nickelodeon's Best Halloween Episodes Image via Nickelodeon iCarly — S1E7 "iScream On Halloween" In honor of the scary holiday, Carly, Sam, and Freddie decide to film iCarly in a haunted apartment. It's all fun and games until creepy things begin happening, leading the trio to wonder whether the ghostly rumors aren't rumors at all. Zoey 101 — S2E4 "Haunted House" Logan's in charge of PCA's haunted house this year. While Chase and Zoey are convinced it's way too scary, Logan refuses to listen. That is, until Dustin gets lost inside, and Logan has to go find him.

Image via Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants — S1E13 "Scaredy Pants" All SpongeBob wants to do is scare people at Mr. Krab's Halloween party, and when he hears the story of the Flying Dutchman, he decides it's the perfect costume to finally do just that — until the real Flying Dutchman shows up. Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide — S3E3 "Halloween & Vampires, Werewolves, Ghosts and Zombies" This wacky episode of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide finds supernatural alternate versions of Ned, Moze, and Cookie trying to survive a day in James K. Polk Middle Ghoul — Ned as a vampire, Moze as a ghost, and Cookie as a werewolf.

Image via Nickelodeon Fairly OddParents — S2E12 "Scary Godparents" After Timmy loses the Jack-o-bot costumes he wants to the popular kids, and winds up as a toilet paper mummy instead, he wishes that his costume would be "real and scary." The only problem? It turns Timmy into a real mummy and the popular kids into real evil robots.

What's your favorite Halloween episode?



