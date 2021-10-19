13 Zero Waste Kitchen Essentials to Buy From Amazon
We'll admit that it's hard to have a zero-waste lifestyle when our daily routines don't make it easy — just one trip to the grocery store could contribute plastic that ends up in landfills or worse, our oceans. Making simple switches to reusable items can help. Keep reading for some kitchen essentials that you can use again and again (and again and again and again...).
Cieltown Polyester Cloth Napkins, Set of 12 ($13)
Impress your dinner guests, save money, and reduce your waste at the same time with these reusable cloth napkins.
Baggu Standard Bag ($12)
These smile-inducing totes can really save the day. Stash them in your purse or car, and you'll never need to reach for a disposable shopping bag again.
Vallo Glass Food Storage Containers Set ($45)
Heading out for dinner and expecting to take home the leftovers? Drop one of these food storage containers in your bag and nix the disposable version.
MIRA Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($16)
Plastic water bottles suck. Ditch them and opt for an insulated bottle instead.
Bee's Wrap Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps, Pack of 3 ($15)
These reusable wraps last for about a year, making it a *way* more sustainable choice than the toss-and-go plastic.
Cotton Mesh String Shopping Handbag, Pack of 5 ($15)
Say sayonara to paper and plastic by making the switch to lightweight market bags.
Vtopmart Glass Jars with Airtight Lids ($28)
Use these jars at the store to buy your cooking and baking essentials in bulk. And bonus: Glass jars will instantly elevate your pantry.
VEHHE Stainless Steel Straws ($5)
Because making a simple switch to reusable straws can have a huge impact.
Ououdee Silicone Tea Bags ($10)
These cheery-hued BPA-free tea bags are just as good as the disposable kind.
AARAINBOW Portable Stainless Steel Cutlery Set ($14)
This cutlery set is a cinch to tote around and will help eliminate the need for plastic knives, forks, and spoons.
Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Bento Lunch Box ($32)
Bringing your lunch to work can help save a ton of money. And bringing it in your own bento box (no plastic or paper bags) can also help reduce a ton of waste.
Bloom Sync Pour Over Coffee Filter ($20)
Save money *and* trees with this rust-free, corrosion-resistant stainless steel coffee filter.
purifyou Premium Reusable Produce Bags, Set of 9 ($10)
Color code your produce and leave the single-use plastic bags at the store.
