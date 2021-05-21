18 Stylish Amazon Decor Finds To Help Keep Your Home Organized
To keep your living spaces clean and organized, finding functional, purposeful storage solutions is key. If your mail is always scattered on the entryway table, your makeup has taken over your counter, and your chaotic office makes you more stressed than your work itself, it's not you! It's the lack of those misplaced items having an effective home. The chair in your bedroom covered in clothes is an exception — that's what it was meant for — but it might also mean your closet could use some easier-to-access organization, too. So in addition to changing where an item belongs to where you naturally put it, cute organization solutions are the easiest way to inspire yourself to stay neat and tidy. As in, your mail no longer goes all the way in the office at the end of the hall, but in the chic tray on the entryway table. You can also stop expecting yourself to put your makeup back on your vanity, as your daily products are now confined to a pretty cup on your bathroom counter. So on, and so forth. But before you think finding all these storage solutions is going to be a hassle, I have good news: Amazon secretly stocks the cutest organization picks for every room in your house, meaning you can place your order today and be tackling the home improvement projects this weekend. While you're still feeling inspired, start shopping these major Amazon finds.
Cotton Rope Basket ($35): Lidded baskets can work in almost any space to keep blankets clean, linens fresh, or toys and workout equipment out of the way. The simple rope style fits with decor ranging from minimal to bohemian, so even if your style evolves, your storage system will stay intact.
Rolling Cart ($35): Particularly helpful in small spaces, this rolling cart is a cute place to congregate beauty products, office supplies, or even extra kitchen tools. One cute idea: create a spa cart to display your nail polishes and bath products, and even add a few plants or candles for the ultimate ambiance.
OK Jewelry Holder ($11): A functional statement-piece is what I like to consider decor gold. This ring holder would be such a fun addition to your vanity or bathroom counter, and keep you from forgetting where you last took off your rings.
Vintage Drinking Glass ($9): Is it a drinking glass, a chic pencil cup for your desk, or a cool way to keep your makeup brushes handy? I'll let you decide.
Airtight Food Storage with Bamboo Lid ($26): Nothing will make you feel more pulled together than a well-organized pantry. These highly-reviewed storage jars are peak adulthood, even if they're only storing an assortment of cereal…
Metal And Bamboo Storage Basket ($35): Speaking of pantry organization, these beautiful baskets will make even the most chaotic snack stash look a little more grown up. They'd also be perfect for curating your bathroom shelves.
Stackable Plastic Storage Bins ($28): These colorful, stackable crate containers might actually make staying organized fun. Use them to brighten up your garage or office shelves, or contain your dirty shoes or toys.
Arched Seagrass Basket ($53): Make sure you stash a big woven basket by your bed or couch to hold extra blankets and pillows when not in use.
Cane Decorative Tray ($26): There's no need to splurge on vintage chairs or expensive cabinetry to add a trendy touch of cane to your home. Add this pretty tray to your entryway table to collect the mail, or display it on your coffee table to keep your remotes handy.
Acrylic Floating Shelves ($17): Never lose your keys or electronics again — just start stashing them on these perfectly-sized, hard-to-miss colored shelves. The adhesive installation means you can easily have them up in minutes.
Kate Spade Ring Dish ($33): Keep this sweet little ring dish by your bedside to keep track of any jewelry you forgot to take off before bed.
Wire Storage Baskets ($60): With finishes ranging from farmhouse bronze to a glam rose gold and a sleek silver, these wire baskets work for every decor style. Use them in your pantry, bathroom, display shelves, or even your closet.
Acrylic Computer Riser ($40): Spruce up your home office area with a simple acrylic riser that will help improve your posture while keeping your pens and notepads nearby for your next Zoom call.
Acrylic Jewelry Organizer ($25): Not only will this gorgeous velvet-lined jewelry box protect your fine jewelry, but it will also make your not-so-fine jewelry look expensive when stored in a glam display case. The clear casing also makes it easier to find the pieces you're looking for when you're rushing to get ready.
Concrete Oval Tray ($19): Try a cool concrete tray to keep all your favorite candles in one place, collect your perfume bottles, or even toss your keys and wallet on your way in the door.
Tesora Jewelry Organizer ($35): Not only does this cute jewelry organizer come in an array of pretty color combos, but most importantly, it has a lid to keep your pieces protected.
Fabric Storage Bins ($25): For items that need to be easily accessible, yet not necessarily on display, these linen baskets are a simple and stylish solution. They'll hide toiletries in your bathroom cabinets, keep your lingerie out of plain sight in your closet, or work as a discreet home for oddities by your doorway, like lint-rollers and reusable grocery bags.
Woven Rope Basket ($30): If your decor style leans neutral, try a mixed-material basket to incorporate different textures into your space, while still keeping your storage subtle and out-of-the way.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.