OMG, The '1923' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms The Release Date (& It's Way Sooner Than Expected)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Yellowstone universe fans rejoice! The second season of 1923 is on its way, and not only do we have the first look at the characters, but we FINALLY have the 1923 season 2 release date — and it's way sooner than I expected. Ever since season 1 ended with the Duttons scattered (and Spencer and Alex split up), I haven't been able to stop thinking about how and when they'll reunite (PLEASE let it be sooner rather than later!!!) And the new 1923 season 2 teaser trailer proves they aren't going down without a fight...literally.
Keep scrolling to see the brand new 1923 season 2 teaser trailer starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Brandon Sklenar.
The '1923' season 2 teaser trailer proves we're in for more drama.
Probably the most important piece of news from the 1923 season 2 teaser is that it tells us new episodes are coming to Paramount+ February 23! We also see all our favorite Dutton family members, and I'm simply grateful. Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) hold down the fort at the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) fights to get back to them (I mean "fighting" quite literally based on his bloody nose and a quick clip of what looks like a boxing).
Elsewhere, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) is still stuck on the transatlantic sea voyage with only the return address on Cara's letters to guide her, Jack (Darren Mann) protects both the ranch and his wife Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), and Teonna (Aminah Nieves) is still on the move to get to safety. Maybe she'll have a run-in with the Duttons of her own — I just know that Jacob and Cara would take her in!
'1923' season 2 is going to be "absolutely incredible," according to Brandon Sklenar.
It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar has been vocal about how amazing season 2 is going to be. “I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” Brandon tells Forbes. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.” Okay I'm not really sure how season 2 could be darker than season 1 (and TBH, that makes me a little nervous), but more than anything, I'm just excited to dig in. Based on how quickly I devoured season 1, I can't wait to see what else creator Taylor Sheridan has up his sleeve.
And just like me, Julia is hoping for a happy reunion between Spencer and Alex! “I would love for Alex to make it to the ranch and meet the family,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope we get to see some of her own strength come out now that she’s on her own. I want to meet the Dutton women. I think that that would be a lot of fun — and Teonna, we all want to meet Teonna.” GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT PARAMOUNT!
Catch up on 1923 season 1 on Paramount+ now and check out The First Cast Member For Yellowstone's 2024 Spinoff, The Madison!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!